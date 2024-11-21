Charles Oliveira gives social media reaction to making over $1M in record-breaking number of UFC bonuses

Charles Oliveira recently reflected on surpassing $1 million in earnings through a record-setting tally of UFC bonuses. Oliveira extended his octagon record to 23-10 with one no-contest, dominating five rounds to earn a unanimous decision win over former rival Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 309 last Saturday.

Trending

For their thrilling back-and-forth battle, Oliveira and Chandler were awarded the Fight of the Night bonus, each earning an additional $50,000. 'Do Bronx' now holds the record for the most post-fight bonuses in UFC history, pushing the total to 20 with this performance, which has earned him over $1 million. UFC 309 marked the fourth time the Brazilian star has earned the Fight of the Night honor.

Oliveira recently turned to Instagram to share a post celebrating his historic UFC bonuses, accompanied by a caption that reads (translated from Portuguese):

"Bonus record holder. Finishing record holder. Record holder for fast lane victories. The Brazilian with the record for victories. Record holder. THANK YOU JESUS."

Check out Charles Oliveira's post below:

Oliveira's 20 post-fight bonuses include three Knockouts of the Night and 13 Performance of the Night awards throughout his storied career. After his knockout victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 in June 2023, 'Do Bronx' surpassed UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone, who previously held the record with 18 post-fight accolades.

Which other UFC milestones has Charles Oliveira achieved?

Charles Oliveira made his UFC debut against Darren Elkins in August 2010, and what followed was a career defined by challenging setbacks and extraordinary achievements.

'Do Bronx' holds the UFC record for the most finishes in history with 20 victories, a remarkable feat that includes a record 16 submissions and four knockouts. The fighter closest to the former UFC lightweight champion's record is Jim Miller, who boasts 19 finishes in 45 octagon appearances.

Oliveira's record-setting victories feature a string of notable names, including Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and Michael Chandler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback