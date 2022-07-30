"I reckon I was a little more disrespected" - Alexander Volkanovski compares the respect he gets from fans with that of Charles Oliveira

While answering 20 random questions in an interview with The Mac Life, Alexander Volkanovski insisted he has been more disrespected by fans and MMA media than lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, despite the Brazilian' constant underdog-status.

The Australian has all but cemented himself as the greatest featherweight of all-time after his stunning performance against Max Holloway last time out. Unbeaten in the UFC, 'The Great' is finally gaining the recognition he deserves, as he is currently the No.2-ranked fighter in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings — just behind Kamaru Usman.

During a recent video, Alexander Volkanovski compared the disrespect he receives from fans to those who choose to discredit 'Do Bronx', saying:

"I reckon [I have been more disrespected by everyone]... I'm happy for Charles because now he's getting all the hype, and he deserves it. So, I'm happy for him. It's obviously changing for the both of us, but I reckon I was a little more disrespected."

The 33-year-old has comfortably beaten some of the greatest fighters to ever compete in the sport. Three wins over Max Holloway, decision wins over Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega, and finishes of The Korean Zombie and Chad Mendes are the most notable victories on the featherweight's record.

Volkanovski has expressed interest in facing Conor McGregor in his return to the octagon but expects to make a move up to lightweight in hopes of capturing a second UFC title.

Check out what the featherweight had to say about the lack of appreciation he was given during his title reign in the video below:

Is Charles Oliveira underappreciated as UFC lightweight champion?

While most fans are strongly behind the Charles Oliveira, fighters have openly criticized Charles Oliveira throughout his title reign, with most claiming he's a quitter inside the octagon.

Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, and Islam Makhachev have all disregarded 'Do Bronx' and his abilities; however, there seems to be a change in discourse surrounding the former 155 pound champion.

Currently riding an 11-fight win-streak, Charles Oliveira has proved many doubters wrong, many of whom once thought he wasn't cut out for elite-level mixed martial arts.

Before leveling up and becoming a force in the sport in 2018, the 32-year-old was on a poor run inside the cage, losing four of his last six fights by stoppage.

Oliveira has a chance to reclaim the lightweight throne when he fights Islam Makhachev later this year.

