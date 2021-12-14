Charles Oliveira compares UFC 269 victory over Dustin Poirier with identical rear-naked choke win from 11 years ago

Charles Oliveira successfully defended his UFC lightweight title for the first time at UFC 269 this past weekend.

The Brazilian took on one of the division's toughest fighters in Dustin Poirier and submitted him by slipping in a standing rear-naked choke in the third round, sealing his 10th consecutive victory.

Taking to his social media, Charles Oliveira celebrated his win over Poirier and reminded fans that it was the same submission maneuver that he locked in at UFC Fight Night 22 to force a tap out of Efrain Escudero in 2010.

Charles Oliveira has recorded a total of 15 submission wins in the UFC and 20 submission victories throughout his storied MMA career. In addition to his recent victory over Poirier, the Brazilian recorded submission triumphs over Kevin Lee, Nik Lentz and Clay Guida.

Charles Oliveira has recorded some of his biggest wins in the UFC by way of rear-naked chokes and guillotines. However, he has a variety of different attacks, with some amongst the flashiest in the promotion's history.

Conor McGregor eyes a lightweight title fight with Charles Oliveira

After Charles Oliveira silenced his doubters with his spectacular win in the UFC 269 main event, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter and presumptuously asked when he would be facing the reigning champion.

“So what date am I fighting Oliveira?”

It is worth pointing out that McGregor (22-6) has won just one fight at 155 pounds in the UFC.

Prior to UFC 269, the Irish megastar had tweeted that he would be fighting for the lightweight strap in his UFC comeback fight after fully recovering from the broken leg he suffered in his TKO loss to Poirier back in July.

Here's what McGregor said in a now-deleted tweet:

“Hi lads, here goes... clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac. Santy Claus. I’m facing whoever the f**k has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy ‘unfinished.’ Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It.”

