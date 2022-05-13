"I went there without a dollar in my pocket" - Charles Oliveira narrates how his family helped raise money for him to fight in the USA

Charles Oliveira defended the UFC lightweight championship for the second time at UFC 274 against Justin Gaethje. The journey to greatness has not been easy, but the Brazilian continues to overcome adversity.

From the favelas of Sao Paulo, 'Do Bronx' struggled to find his way to USA, before ultimately getting his opportunity.

Watch Charles Oliveira beat Justin Gaethje by submission at UFC 274 below:

Jason Williams @jasoneg33 Charles Oliveira is the best Lightweight in the world, with or without the belt Charles Oliveira is the best Lightweight in the world, with or without the belt https://t.co/Geb2JW9VwG

Oliveira had seven documented wins before getting an offer to fight with the MMA promotion Ring of Combat in the US. Although the Brazilian was excited, the fight came with a big problem.

Ring of Combat was only willing to pay for one of his plane tickets, a one-way or a return ticket. Therefore, 'Do Bronx' needed to find a way to acquire the money for the second ticket.

Luckily, Oliveira had family around him willing to help in the cause. They didn't have as much money to give him as he needed, but they did whatever they could to raise it in the streets of Brazil.

During an interview with Renato Cariani, 'Do Bronx' had this to say about the situation:

"It was Easter. At the time, my ex-wife and my mother went to the markets to ask for easter eggs, chocolate boxes, and stuff like that. They did a bingo on the street to raise the money. They raised the ticket money."

Oliveira went on to win the Ring of Combat fight by first-round submission, and the rest is history. If his family hadn't raised the money for him, the chances that his career would have turned out this way are small.

'Do Bronx' now holds the UFC record for most finishes, submissions, and performance of the night bonuses.

Watch the translated version of Charles Oliveira's interview with Renato Cariano below:

Charles Oliveira had no money for food when he arrived in the USA

Getting the money for the plane ticket was the first problem, but not the last. Once Oliveira arrived in the US, he had no money for food. Imagine being a fighter in a foreign country with no food.

He did what he's known for and found a way to success. While talking to Renato Cariani, the Brazilian detailed how he made provision for food in the foreign land:

"I went there without a dollar in my pocket... Arriving there, we went directly to the hotel, and I remember breakfast was included. At 11 am, breakfast was over. We got there at 10:30 am to be the last ones... I took a lot, put it on the table, then put it all on this cart and covered it with a cloth... I carried it to the bedroom then we had this for lunch and dinner... Peanut butter and ice cream."

'Do Bronx' is an inspiration to those looking to live out their dreams. Despite losing the lightweight title because of missing weight, his ability to overcome adversity inside and outside the cage will forever be an inspiring story.

Watch Charles Oliveira's inspirational moment after UFC 274 below:

