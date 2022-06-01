Charles Oliveira more difficult fight than Islam Makhachev - Eugene Bareman on potential lightweight title bout for Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski's coach Eugene Bareman recently offered his take on the Australian featherweight champion's prospects in the lightweight division. He compared the threat presented by the biggest names at 155 pounds right now – Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

While in conversation with Submission Radio, Bareman stated that Oliveira presented a greater threat to Volkanovski compared to Makhachev. He argued that 'do Bronx' is a much more well-rounded fighter, equally skilled in grappling, striking and wrestling.

Bareman added that Makhachev has only incorporated a handful of aspects of MMA into his game. However, he admitted that he excels at those aspects.

"Definitely [Charles Oliveira] is a more difficult match, in my opinion. Yeah, I mean, just Oliveira has a more well-rounded skill set, so there's more to deal with. I know a lot of people talk about, I mean, Islam Makhachev has good stand up but that just depends on who you are looking in, I guess. But yeah, I just think Oliveira is just somewhat would be a more well-rounded skill set for Alexander Volkanovski to deal with."

Alexander Volkanovski is currently gearing up for his trilogy bout with Max Holloway, which is scheduled to go down at UFC 276 next month. 'The Great' came away with decision victories in their first two encounters and will be looking to conclude his rivalry with 'Blessed' with another win.

Dana White is open to Alexander Volkanovski moving up to lightweight

In the aftermath of UFC 274, where top lightweights Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje locked horns in the main event, UFC President Dana White suggested that he is open to Alexander Volkanovski moving up to 155 pounds if he continues to win at featherweight.

The lightweight title is currently vacant, with former champion Oliveira missing weight ahead of his fight with Gaethje. At the UFC 274 post-fight presser, White was asked about the prospect of Volkanovski contesting the 155-pound strap down the line, to which he replied:

“Yeah, I mean, if he [Volkanovski] continues to win and dominate that division [featherweight], then yeah… If he wants to move up to that division [lightweight], then he can take on the champion.”

