"They were both attacking me on Twitter" - Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz callout explained by Charles Oliveira 

Charles Oliveira has explained why he tweeted about fighting Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on the same night.

Despite losing his title due to missing championship weight, ‘Do Bronx’ was victorious in his outing against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. The submission victory extended his win streak to 11. Oliveira is now a genuine star, which makes it possible for him to call out some of the biggest names in MMA.

What do you think Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one... Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap.What do you think @danawhite Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one... Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap.What do you think @danawhite?

During a recent interview on Blockasset's Block Party, Charles Oliveira was asked by Adam Catterall and Nick Peet about his rather unique idea of fighting both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on the same night.

The Brazilian fighter stated that the callout was made because both of them bad-mouthed him on Twitter. He also wants to participate in two fights on the same card:

“Well the fact is that both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz were bad mouthing me on Twitter. So, I just got into the rhythm and I just joked. Why not break records? That’s what I do for a business. So, I’ll do fights. I’ll fight both of them. And the fact is that the crowd loves this. It’s a bit of a game and bit of a reality, but on a VR.” [Translated from Portuguese by Blockasset]

Charles Oliveira shared a touching picture of him helping his Chute Boxe teammate

Despite a brutal if short fight with Justin Gaethje, Oliveira was there when his Chute Boxe teammate Alan Nascimento needed his help. ‘Do Bronx’ traveled from Arizona to Las Vegas to help Nascimento prepare for his fight against Jake Hadley at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic.

Oliveira shared a picture on Instagram where he is seen helping his compatriot by serving him water in the middle of a weight cut. By reading the caption, it is clear that Chute Boxe is like a family. Oliveira assisted his teammate during the sauna and grappling sessions, while still wearing stitches from his fight at UFC 274.

Oliveira and Chute Boxe’s head coach Diego Lima are helping Nascimento prepare for his upcoming bout on Saturday night.

