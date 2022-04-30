"You're the man" - Charles Oliveira expresses gratitude to Dustin Poirier for following through with promised donation to help empower youth in Brazil

Charles Oliveira has expressed his gratitude towards Dustin Poirier for following through with the promised $20,000 donation to support the lightweight champion's mission to empower the youth in Brazil. Following their title clash at UFC 269 back in December 2021, Poirier promised to donate $20,000 to a charity of Oliveira's choice.

The Louisianan has now gone ahead and fulfilled his promise, having donated the money through his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. The Good Fight Foundation made the announcement via its Twitter handle and Oliveira reacted, thanking Poirier for his generosity.

'Do Bronx' also told Poirier that the donation will be "key" to helping improve the lives of underprivileged kids in Brazil.

"Thank you very much Diamond. Your help is so important... You're the man @DustinPoirier No words to describe how I appreciate your help, and your it will be a key to help unprivileged kids' life."

Charles Oliveira looks to prove his striking credentials against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

Charles Oliveira is set to take on Justin Gaethje in the main event of the upcoming UFC 274 pay-per-view on May 7. 'Do Bronx' is currently on a 10-fight winning streak inside the octagon and will look to extend that run when he fights Gaethje next weekend.

Ahead of the fight, there has been a lot of talk about what strategy the Brazilian should adopt during the fight. Gaethje is known for his striking skills inside the octagon and many fans and analysts believe that Oliveira should avoid getting into striking exchanges with 'The Highlight'.

Charles Oliveira, however, believes in his abilities as a well-rounded fighter and claims he won't hesitate to stand and trade with Gaethje inside the octagon. In an interview with the Super Lutas channel, Oliveira said:

"On the 7th of May, I will prove it one more time. I’m not going to run and jump on his guard like everyone else is thinking. I’m not going to run and roll to get his legs. I’ll exchange blows with this guy. I have firepower in my hands." [Translation courtesy - Brazilian MMA Legends YouTube channel]

Watch the interview below:

