"I can only thank the UFC" - Charles Oliveira expresses immense gratitude for company's support ahead of Islam Makhachev fight

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has praised the UFC for their support. He stated that whenever he's asked for something, the organization has granted it.

'Do Bronx' is set to face Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 later this year. Oliveira was controversially stripped of the title for missing championship weight back in May but went on to defeat Justin Gaethje to cement himself as the No.1 contender. Both Oliveira and Makhachev will risk their impressive 11 and 10-fight undefeated streaks, respectively, when they step into Abu Dhabi's main event and settle who is the true king of the division.

In an interview with Ag. Fight, the 32-year-old Brazilian praised the UFC for their support as he continues to grow as a fighter:

"The UFC has given me huge support. The UFC knows who Charles is. The UFC knows Charles' name is getting bigger and bigger. And I'm very grateful for that, for everything the UFC is doing. To the peope who are working with us here at the UFC. Since we signed our contract, there are things we asked for and the UFC didn't even hesitate... I can only thank the UFC."

Oliveira is already looking past his upcoming fight with the talented Russian, and hopes to secure a bout against Conor McGregor. 'Do Bronx' is confident he will finish Makhachev inside the first round and will be granted the opportunity to face McGregor in his home country of Brazil next year.

Charles Oliveira has made a chilling prediction ahead of his UFC 280 bout with Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira is confident his upcoming fight against Islam Makhachev isn't going to go further than the first round. The 'uncrowned' king of the lightweight division believes his stand-up game will be too much for his Russian opponent.

'Do Bronx' says he already knows that Makhachev's game plan will be to try and wear him down rather than look for a finish.

In the same interview with Ag. Fight, the 32-year-old said:

"He'll try to take me down not through my legs, but through my hips. He'll try to take me down and nullify my legs. He won't come dying to submit me, but rather to wear me out. But man, like I said, I'm not worried about what Makhachev can bring. I'm worried about what Charles can take there. You can be sure it won't go past the first round."

Charles Oliveira added:

"So the team is setting up my strategy. I'll be moving forward all the time as I said. I have firepower in my hands. If you look at my latest opponents, that's what they're talking about. The firepower in my hands. And my jiu-jitsu you know very well."

