Charles Oliveira gives hilarious one-word reactions to fake news of him breaking up with Ice Spice

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has hilariously reacted to fake news of him breaking up with Ice Spice.

Isis Naija Gaston, popularly known as Ice Spice, is among the most prominent female hip-hop artists today. Over the past few months, there's been a running theme in the MMA fan community online linking 'do Bronx' with many high-profile female stars, with Ice Spice being the latest.

As a part of the ongoing trend, a fan account recently claimed that Oliveira and Ice Spice have broken up.

Expand Tweet

All such rumors are untrue, and Charles Oliveira is in a relationship with Vitoria Brum. Reacting to the rumors on X/Twitter, the Brazilian shared hilarious one-word reactions, posting:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dustin Poirier on potential rematch between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were set for a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 294 back in October this year. However, Makhachev ended up facing Alexander Volkanovski as Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the fight because of an injury.

Since then, Oliveira is seemingly still next in line for a title shot. Ahead of a potential rematch, Dustin Poirier gave his take during an interview with MMA Junkie. Suggesting that Oliveira has what it takes to beat Makhachev, 'The Diamond' said:

"If Oliveira's mindset is in it, if he's the same guy who fought me, who fought Chandler, I think he can win that fight. I don't think he wanted to fight [against Islam Makhachev] in that title fight. It looked like he didn't want to be there, he quit on himself, it looked like. That's my opinion. I know personally he has the skills to beat the best guys in the world... It's just if he gets his mindset locked in, ready to go, I think he can beat him."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (8:32):

Notably, Islam Makhachev recently revealed that he isn't interested in running it back with Charles Oliveira and is targeting a bout with BMF champ Justin Gaethje instead. Interestingly, Gaethje has hinted at fighting Makhachev next in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel.