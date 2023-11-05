Charles Oliveira gives surprising reaction to rumored early 2024 clash with Islam Makhachev 

Although Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are on a collision course, according to 'Do Bronx,' his rematch against the lightweight champion is yet to be made.

Earlier today at UFC Sao Paulo, the 34-year-old gave a surprised reaction to ESPN MMA's Heidi Androl on the rematch. On being enquired about his rumored early 2024 meeting against the Dagestani, Oliveira said:

"We just heard this [fighting Makhachev in January in Toronto] from the locker room. People started asking us on the messages, but this is the first time we've heard about it, but that's the timeline January maybe, so who knows."

Catch Charles Oliveira's comments below (2:07):

Oliveira added that he'll be employing a more aggressive approach and constantly hunting for a finish in the eventual rematch.

The first meeting between the duo ended in a decisive win for Makhachev as he submitted 'Do Bronx' in the second round via an arm triangle choke.

Although they were scheduled to lock horns for a second time earlier this year at UFC 294, a training injury forced the Brazilian to pull out of the fight. As a result, Alexander Volkanovski filled in as a short-notice replacement.

However, Islam Makhachev's knockout win against 'The Great,' the rematch with Oliveira seems to be the logical next step. As such, the rumblings about an early 2024 title fight between the duo might be credible.

Islam Makhachev sees no threat from Charles Oliveira in the rematch

After Islam Makhachev's dominant win against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, many believed that 'Do Bronx' had an off night at Abu Dhabi.

However, the lightweight champion doesn't subscribe to such narratives. He believes their second meeting will play out much like the first. During a media interaction, the Dagestani said:

"I don't think he can do anything [in the rematch]. I'm not afraid of his grappling like other fighters, and I can take him down anytime."

Catch Islam Makhachev's comments below: