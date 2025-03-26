Charles Oliveira shares honest thoughts on Ilia Topuria possibly receiving lightweight title shot over him

Charles Oliveira recently made his feelings known on Ilia Topuria potentially receiving a lightweight title shot over him after moving up to 155-pounds. Islam Makhachev is currently awaiting his next challenger, but it's still unclear who he will be fighting.

Topuria recently relinquished his featherweight championship due to weight cutting issues and expressed interest in becoming a two-division champion. He has also made a valid argument for why he believes he is most deserving of the next title shot.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Oliveira shared his thoughts on the possibility of the UFC awarding Topuria an immediate title shot following his move up to the division. 'Do Bronx' mentioned that he won't dispute the promotion's decision and would continue working towards another title shot:

"Bottom line is, Makhachev is the guy that has to be beat, so if [Topuria is] the next one to fight him then so be it. I'm just an employee here. If he's given the chance and not me, I'm gonna keep fighting, I'm gonna keep preparing and I'm gonna keep waiting for my turn to come around. But it is what it is. I don't think much about it... I'll fight whoever comes to fight me and that's about it."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Charles Oliveira responds to Ilia Topuria criticizing his title aspirations

Charles Oliveira also responded to Ilia Topuria after the latter criticized him for expressing interest in challenging Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship.

During the aforementioned appearance, Oliveira highlighted a shift in Topuria's demeanour and mentioned that the former featherweight champion is resorting to disrespecting others just to earn a title shot:

"I think [Topuria is] just trying to dig out a fight. He's saying a lot of crap. I really respect his fights, the way he's come up and everything but he's being very disrespectful now and he's saying a lot of things that he shouldn't."

Check out Charles Oliveira's response to Ilia Topuria's criticism below:

