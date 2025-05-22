Charles Oliveira issues knockout threat ahead of Ilia Topuria clash at UFC 317

Charles Oliveira recently predicted his upcoming title fight. Ilia Topuria and Oliveira are scheduled to lock horns for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 28.
Earlier this year, 'El Matador' vacated his featherweight belt to pursue his lightweight aspirations. Although he campaigned for a fight against Islam Makhachev, 'Do Bronx' was the fighter who stepped in. The Georgian-Spaniard is currently a betting favorite to defeat Oliveira.
However, the former lightweight champion seems confident going into the fight and predicted a knockout victory. Speaking to Full Violence, he said:
"It’s a great fight, he’s a great fighter, but I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about who I am, what I've done in the fight business. This fight came at a huge opportunity. I will knock out this guy. That’s for real."
Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:
Josh Thomson weighs in on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson recently shared his perspective on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Despite the Georgian-Spaniard being a betting favorite, Thomson picks 'Do Bronx' to win the upcoming contest.
The 46-year-old believes fans are underestimating the Brazilian's wrestling and went on to cite his last fight against Michael Chandler. On the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson shared his prediction, stating:
"I'm gonna throw a little extra cash down on Charles. Just because you're disrespecting the champ like that. He has a good chance of becoming the champ again. I think Ilia Topuria has big power in his hands, he's technically very sound on the feet with his defense, I think he's a fantastic fighter. But I also look at the way Charles was able to beat Michael Chandler. People underestimate Charles' ability to wrestle."
Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (30:11):