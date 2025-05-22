Charles Oliveira issues knockout threat ahead of Ilia Topuria clash at UFC 317

Charles Oliveira recently predicted his upcoming title fight. Ilia Topuria and Oliveira are scheduled to lock horns for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 28.

Ad

Earlier this year, 'El Matador' vacated his featherweight belt to pursue his lightweight aspirations. Although he campaigned for a fight against Islam Makhachev, 'Do Bronx' was the fighter who stepped in. The Georgian-Spaniard is currently a betting favorite to defeat Oliveira.

However, the former lightweight champion seems confident going into the fight and predicted a knockout victory. Speaking to Full Violence, he said:

"It’s a great fight, he’s a great fighter, but I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about who I am, what I've done in the fight business. This fight came at a huge opportunity. I will knock out this guy. That’s for real."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Josh Thomson weighs in on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson recently shared his perspective on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Despite the Georgian-Spaniard being a betting favorite, Thomson picks 'Do Bronx' to win the upcoming contest.

The 46-year-old believes fans are underestimating the Brazilian's wrestling and went on to cite his last fight against Michael Chandler. On the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson shared his prediction, stating:

Ad

"I'm gonna throw a little extra cash down on Charles. Just because you're disrespecting the champ like that. He has a good chance of becoming the champ again. I think Ilia Topuria has big power in his hands, he's technically very sound on the feet with his defense, I think he's a fantastic fighter. But I also look at the way Charles was able to beat Michael Chandler. People underestimate Charles' ability to wrestle."

Ad

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (30:11):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.