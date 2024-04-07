Charles Oliveira issues nightmarish UFC 300 prediction for a "bluffing" Jamahal Hill

Charles Oliveira is set to return to the octagon after nearly a year of inactivity when he faces Arman Tsarukyan on the main card of UFC 300 next weekend.

The landmark card will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout in which Alex Pereira defends his belt against Jamahal Hill, who will return to the octagon for the first time since capturing the belt, which he later vacated, at UFC 283.

'Do Bronx' revealed his prediction for the main event while speaking to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting:

"Man, Jamahal Hill deserves all the respect in the world. He's super tough and hits hard, but everyone that comes in to trade with 'Poatan' on the feet will get folded. 'Poatan' is tough and hits hard. 'Poatan' definitely is hungry for revenge, too, and wants to avenge Glover [Teixeira's] loss. You have to be careful with that, but I'm sure 'Poatan' will knock him out."

When asked if he believes Hill is bluffing with his recent comments that he plans to stand and trade with Pereira, Oliveira responded:

"He's bluffing, for sure. Jamahal has the takedowns and the means to make it happen. That's the strategy, to take him down. If he trades on the feet, he's getting knocked out."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill below:

Hill defeated Teixeira via a dominant unanimous decision performance to capture the light heavyweight title at UFC 283 in Brazil. Pereira will look to avenge his coach and mentor, who retired after the bout.

Charles Oliveira's coach suggests 'Do Bronx' would bypass title shot to face Conor McGregor

While inactive for nearly three years, Conor McGregor remains the biggest name in mixed martial arts. The former double champ has headlined the six highest-selling pay-per-view events in promotional history, according to Tapology.

Diego Lima recently suggested that Charles Oliveira could bypass a title opportunity to face 'The Notorious.' Speaking to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, the Chute Boxe Academy coach stated:

"Look at the records he breaks. It's incredible what McGregor does. So, a fight with him would be incredible. Of course it would. Professionally speaking, it would be incredible. If we had the opportunity to fight McGregor at welterweight after this fight, we would fight McGregor.

"But how about the belt? Ok, we'll fight for the belt after that, God willing. But we know that with McGregor, the creature has become bigger than the creator."

Check out Diego Lima's comments on Charles Oliveira facing Conor McGregor below:

While Oliveira has shared that he hopes to reclaim the lightweight title, he appears willing to delay those plans for the payday that comes with sharing the octagon with the sport's biggest star.

