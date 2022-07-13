Daniel Cormier says Charles Oliveira lost his belt due to "one of the most egregious mistakes the commissions have made in a long time"

Charles Oliveira should still be holding the lightweight championship, according to UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

Oliviera was stripped of the title after failing to make weight ahead of his title defense against Justin Gaethje. However, Cormier believes the Arizona State Athletic Commission (ASAC) cost him his lightweight title at UFC 274.

While discussing the lightweight division on the new episode of DC & RC, Cormier said:

"The title is vacant on one of the most egregious mistakes the commissions have made in a long time. Oliveira is the champion. He is the champion. He always goes 'there's a champion in this division and his name is Charles Oliveira'. That's absolutely true."

Per the commission, the Brazilian was 0.5lbs above the title fight weight limit during his weigh-in for UFC 274. Oliviera even accused them of robbing him of his title to help hometown hero Gaethje become champion.

Charles Oliveira is currently riding an 11-fight win streak and will get an opportunity for the vacant title match in the near future. However, with victories against the likes of Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler in his last three fights, 'do Bronx' certainly seems to be in a league of his own at the moment.

Watch the episode of DC & RC below:

Charles Oliveira gunning for fight against Conor McGregor

Despite losing out on the title, Charles Oliveira has his eyes set on a blockbuster fight against Conor McGregor. While Islam Makhachev has been sounded as a potential opponent next, the 32-year-old believes a fight with McGregor will "put a lot of money in the account."

The former champion said in an interview with Ag. Fight:

"Everyone is talking a lot about Islam Makhachev, everyone is talking about it. Everyone knows my will, I will really like a fight against Conor. Because you know very well, it's a fight that would put a lot of money in the account." [Translation via Brazilian MMA Legends on YouTube]

Watch a clip from the interview below:

While McGregor is aiming for a return later this year, Oliveira will be eager to reclaim his lightweight title at the earliest. Now, as the No.1 contender, 'do Bronx' will have important decisions to make as he aims to reclaim the gold he never really lost.

During the recent DC & RC episode, both Cormier and Poirier stated they wanted to see Oliveira fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant title.

