  • Charles Oliveira opens up on father’s advice that kept him moving after Ilia Topuria fight

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 23, 2025 03:33 GMT
Charles Oliveira (right) talks about his loss against Ilia Topuria (left). [Image courtesy: Getty]
Charles Oliveira recently shared his father's advice following his fight against Ilia Topuria, stating that he immediately went to training after suffering a devastating defeat against the Georgian-Spaniard.

Earlier this year, Oliveira and Topuria headlined UFC 317 in a vacant lightweight title matchup at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 28-year-old displayed his striking prowess and knocked out Oliveira with a vicious right-left combo at the 2:27 mark of the opening round.

Red Corner MMA recently shared a clip of Oliveira's interview with journalist Laerte Viana, where the former 155-pound kingpin opened up about his father's advice for a strong comeback:

''It was a really difficult fight for me, I went and won. I was so euphoric, winning, so happy. And on the call with my dad I was in a rush. And my dad said, ‘That’s cool, nice, celebrate, you deserve it. But remember it’s only today because tomorrow your victory is already gone.’..I didn’t really understand that. And then something happened, I ended up losing. And my father said, ‘I already told you this once, I’m going to tell you again. It’s just for today, go home and train.'''
He continued:

''So that was one of the things that made me go back to training after that last defeat to Topuria. Because it’s already in the past, it was just that one day. Today is a new day. I have to train and dedicate myself to be able to improve and be able to bounce back, regardless of the result.''
Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Top featherweight contender is ready to face Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira was scheduled to make his octagon return against Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Rio at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 11. However, Fiziev pulled out from the lightweight bout due to an injury and the promotion has yet to announce a replacement.

In a recent interview with Laerte Viana, former 145-pound title challenger Diego Lopes voiced his desire to face Oliveira:

''Sure. Why not? Of course, I’d do it, especially because Charles is a legend of the sport in Brazil. I’ll never turn down any fight. If the UFC thinks I’m the guy to fight him and calls me, definitely [yes]. I wouldn’t think twice.We just won a fight, and we’re in a good position to fight for the belt, so I wouldn’t ask for that. I’ve talked to my manager, we want the [featherweight] belt. But if the UFC calls us like, ‘We need you,’ of course, let’s go, no problem at all.'' [H/t: MMA Fighting]
Swagat Kumar Jena

