Never give up - Charles Oliveira posts inspiring montage of his journey to UFC champion

Charles Oliveira recently shared a montage of his UFC career so far on social media.

Oliveira was crowned the UFC lightweight champion at UFC 262 when he defeated Michael Chandler for the vacant title. However, the road to the top hasn't always been smooth for the Brazilian. After joining the UFC back in 2010 as an undefeated fighter, Oliveira went 10-8 in the organization up until 2017.

Watch Oliveira's montage that he shared on Twitter:

He had issues with cutting weight during his stint in the featherweight division of the UFC. 'Do Bronx' eventually decided to make the move to lightweight. His career trajectory slowly started to change. Since moving to 155lbs, he has lost just once, which was against Paul Felder in 2017.

The Brazilian has been on an 11-fight win streak since. He defeated the likes of Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje during this run. To make things even more impressive, Oliveira has finished 10 of his last 11 opponents.

Charles Oliveira missed the lightweight championship weight limit for his second title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Consequently, 'Do Bronx' became the first UFC champion to be stripped of his title for missing weight. Despite the setback, he put on a stellar performance to beat Gaethje and reaffirm his position as the No.1 lightweight on the planet.

Charles Oliveira will fight for the lightweight title in his next bout

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Charles Oliveira is the No.1 contender with his win over Gaethje. The 32-year-old will fight for the vacant lightweight title in his next fight. However, an opponent is yet to be named.

Many believe Islam Makhachev deserves a shot at lightweight gold. The Russian is on a 10-fight win streak in the 155lbs division at the moment. Makhachev's teammate and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also wants the fight to be made, as the Dagestani recently wrote on Twitter:

"Is there really a more interesting fight in the UFC at the moment than Islam vs. Charles. Just bring these fighters to Abu Dhabi on October 22. Let the undisputed champion be determined." (Translated by Google)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan also wants Dana White to make the matchup. However, White will likely go with Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush to determine Oliveira's opponent.

