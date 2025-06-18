Charles Oliveira questions Ilia Topuria's ground game ahead of UFC 317: "He hasn't used that"

Charles Oliveira recently shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria's skill set and questioned his ground game ahead of their highly anticipated clash at UFC 317. He noted that Topuria has yet to showcase his grappling and isn't getting fazed by all the hype surrounding the former featherweight champion.
There is a lot at stake when Oliveira and Topuria meet in the octagon as their bout will be contested for the vacant lightweight championship. 'El Matador' is moving up to 155 pounds after vacating his featherweight championship following back-to-back knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Meanwhile, 'Do Bronx' is looking to capture the lightweight championship for the second time.
In his latest conversation with MMA Fighting, Oliveira took aim at Topuria's smack talk ahead of their clash and responded by raising questions about his grappling. Oliveira mentioned that although many have claimed Topuria has great grappling, he is not at all worried. He said:
"We know [Topuria] has aggressive boxing and throws two, three hands walking forward. He's very dangerous. He knocked out Max Holloway in his last fight, so he's dangerous, right? Everybody says his jiu-jitsu is good. He hasn't used that yet in the UFC, but they say it's good. Honestly, I'm only worried about what I can bring to the cage and how happy I am with this opportunity to add something gigantic to my legacy."
Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:
Charles Oliveira says he's not interested in trash talk
Charles Oliveira also clapped back at his critics and said that he's not interested in trash-talking his opponents.
In the aforementioned clip, Oliveira stated that he has never been one to resort to trash talking to sell fight and is focused on his own preparation:
"I'm not the type of guy that has to keep posting, that has to keep talking. I know what I have to do. The fight is on [June 28], so I have to stay focused and ready. I have two weeks to make it happen... 'If you talked, you'd make more money'. So what? I don't know how to do that, to talk like that. I don't know how to sell a fight like that. It's not my way of promoting."
Check out the UFC 317 promo featuring Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria below: