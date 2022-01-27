Charles Oliveira reacts to announcement of fight against Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira is set to defend the UFC lightweight championship against Justin Gaethje next. Taking to Twitter, the reigning 155-pound champion reacted to the news of the fight being confirmed.

In the aftermath of Oliveira's win over Dustin Poirier, a fight between 'Do Bronx' and Justin Gaethje was hinted at. However, the fight has now been made official, as per Dana White.

Taking to social media, Oliveira simply reacted to the news by posting two fist emojis, suggesting that the bout had been agreed to.

Check out Charles Oliveira's reaction to his fight with Justin Gaethje being confirmed:

Shortly before Oliveira's reaction on Twitter, ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto reported confirmation of the Oliveira vs. Gaethje fight, as per the UFC president himself.

The title bout will take place on May 7th but a location for the event is yet to be confirmed.

"OLIVEIRA VS. GAETHJE IS ON, per UFC president Dana White. Championship fight will take place May 7, location TBD. What a fight. And Still? And New?" - wrote Brett Okamoto on Twitter.

Check out Brett Okamoto's report on Twitter below:

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN OLIVEIRA VS. GAETHJE IS ON, per UFC president Dana White. Championship fight will take place May 7, location TBD. What a fight. And Still? And New? OLIVEIRA VS. GAETHJE IS ON, per UFC president Dana White. Championship fight will take place May 7, location TBD. What a fight. And Still? And New? https://t.co/MJv2mMaqtK

Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje's respective fights heading into their title clash

Charles Oliveira is currently on the back of a huge win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, as aforementioned. In his first successful title defense, the Brazilian defeated 'The Diamond' via third-round submission and once again prevented Poirier from capturing the lightweight world championship.

In a similar manner, Oliveira will also aim to prevent Gaethje from winning the undisputed UFC lightweight title once again, as well. 'The Highlight' is currently on a 1-fight winning streak heading into his upcoming title fight after beating Michael Chandler in an absolute barnburner back at UFC 268.

Prior to Gaethje's win over Chandler, the former interim UFC lightweight champion lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, in an attempt to win the undisputed 155-pound title.

However, Gaethje's goal will be to end Oliveira's title reign, which began at UFC 262 after 'Do Bronx' beat Chandler for the vacant title.

Edited by Genci Papraniku