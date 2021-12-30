Charles Oliveira reacts to Daniel Cormier calling his form "perfect" in KO of Chandler

Daniel Cormier recently lauded Charles Oliveira for his beautiful knockout of Michael Chandler, calling his form "perfect" in the fight.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion has now reacted to the praise from Cormier. He took to Twitter to post a fist bump as a show of respect and appreciation for the color commentator's remarks.

Charles Oliveira has the most finishes (20) and most submission wins (16) in UFC history. He has built a 20-8 (1 NC) record in the UFC since his debut in 2010. He's also one of only nine fighters in the promotion's history to win 20 fights in the octagon.

Over the course of his storied career, Oliveira has recorded a total of 20 submission victories. The Brazilian has long been regarded as one of the most elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the UFC. However, along his journey, Oliveira has developed into a well-rounded fighter.

This has resulted in a string of victories coming by way of knockout. That includes his impressive second-round KO of Chandler. That result at UFC 262 saw him capture the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Bloodied and battered, Oliveira got into survival mode after getting dropped by Chandler in the opening round of their championship bout. After a disastrous first frame, 'Do Bronx' was able to regroup and get the finish by landing a perfectly-timed counter left hook, followed up with some additional heavy strikes.

Charles Oliveira's evolution as a striker

There's no denying that Charles Oliveira has developed in all realms of the fight game. He's now at a point where he can not only grapple with the best fighters, but he can trade shots with some of the most elite strikers in MMA.

Charles Oliveira's recent performances against Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are a testament to his evolution as a striker and his ability to withstand punches. Interestingly, three of his last six wins in the octogan have come by way of TKO.

With Justin Gaethje in prime position to challenge him next, Oliveira's striking acumen could be tested even further in 2022. That would also be the case should he face Conor McGregor.

While there are several fighters better positioned than McGregor to face Oliveira, the champion seems more interested in a fight with the Irish megastar. Here's what Oliveira told Sherdog:

"May would be a wonderful date... Conor challenged me asking a date and tweeted, 'Ireland vs. Brazil 2.' Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let's make it happen. I´m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready.”

While it remains to be seen whether the UFC will allow McGregor to cut the line, Oliveira's second title defense is set to bring fireworks, whoever it is against.

