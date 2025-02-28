Charles Oliveira reacts after fan asks 'Do Bronx' to 'sue' Michael Chandler for back of the head shots at UFC 309

Charles Oliveira responded to a fan's suggestion that he should sue Michael Chandler for allegedly landing shots to the back of the head at UFC 309.

Oliveira faced Chandler in a rematch at UFC 309 this past November at Madison Square Garden in New York. In the highly anticipated bout, ‘Do Bronx’ dominated throughout the fight and secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

However, in the fifth round, while on the ground, Chandler, eyeing a finish, landed concerning punches to the back of Oliveira's head. Following the event, many criticized the American and referee Keith Peterson for not stopping the strikes.

A user named Dovy shared the clip on X, sparking reactions from MMA enthusiasts, with several slamming Chandler for his actions. Oliveira himself responded by simply writing, "Ouch."

One fan then suggested that the Brazilian to take legal action against the 38-year-old, writing:

“Sue him!.”

This caught the attention of Oliveira who responded hilariously by simply writing:

“Hahaha.”

Check out the screenshot of Charles Oliveira's X posts below:

Charles Oliveira responded to a fan. [Screenshots courtesy: @DovySimuMMA on X]

Meanwhile, Chandler is set to co-headline UFC 314 against Paddy Pimblett in a highly anticipated bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 12.

Daniel Cormier proposes Charles Oliveira vs. Ilia Topuria as Islam Makhachev pauses for Ramadan

Ilia Topuria has officially vacated his featherweight belt and moved to the lightweight division. Ever since his impressive knockout victory over Max Holloway at UFC 308, he has been calling out Islam Makhachev for a shot at the lightweight title.

However, Makhachev dismissed Topuria's callout, emphasizing that he needs to prove his worth by facing top lightweight contenders before earning a title shot.

Recently, Daniel Cormier proposed a matchup between 'Do Bronx' and ‘El Matador' on his YouTube channel. He emphasized the expected timeline for their return and highlighted Makhachev’s pause during Ramadan. He stated:

"You match up Topuria and Oliveira, and they fight relatively soon. Islam is in Ramadan, and they don’t want to fight during Ramadan. He doesn’t want to train during Ramadan. Obviously, you guys know that from sunrise to sunset, these guys can’t eat, can’t drink, and can’t take in anything. So training is almost impossible.”

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments below (5:34):

