"He is dropping in on a wave that is Khabib's" - Charles Oliveira reacts to Islam Makhachev's jump to the title shot

Charles Oliveira has given his take on Islam Makhachev being granted a UFC lightweight title shot despite having no victories against high-ranking opponents. During the UFC 280 press conference, Oliveira was asked whether he feels Makhachev should’ve fought another opponent before being booked against him in a title fight.

‘do Bronx’ responded by suggesting that Makhachev has been given a shot at UFC gold due to his association with MMA legend and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov. Oliveira stated:

“Well, the fact is that he [Makhachev] is dropping in on a wave that is Khabib’s. So, he’s making good use. It’s an opportunity. But, if you want peace, okay... war is here to stay.”

Makhachev is Nurmagomedov’s childhood friend and longtime training partner. ‘The Eagle’ boasts an undefeated 29-0 MMA record and retired as the UFC lightweight champion in October 2020. His father and longtime coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July 2020.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father’s passing, his mother didn’t want him to continue his MMA career. As a result, 'The Eagle' competed in one last fight in October of that year before hanging up his MMA gloves.

Nevertheless, Nurmagomedov continues to train and help his teammates, including Makhachev, prepare for their fights. Furthermore, over the past several months, Nurmagomedov relentlessly lobbied for Makhachev to be given an opportunity to fight for the coveted lightweight belt.

Watch Oliveira discuss the topic at 30:16 in the video below:

Daniel Cormier cautions Islam Makhachev against striking with Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev is set to face former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22nd. Ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup, Nurmagomedov and Makhachev’s AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) teammate Daniel Cormier offered a word of caution to Makhachev.

In a recent edition of ESPN MMA’s DC & RC Show, Cormier explained that the Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira fight will feature a considerable amount of grappling and many close-range engagements.

‘DC’ alluded to the fact that Islam Makhachev possesses outstanding wrestling skills. Regardless, while warning Makhachev about the danger Oliveira poses in the striking realm, particularly at long range, Cormier stated:

“I don't believe that Islam will play the game with 'do Bronx' at range. Because if you do, he's going to sleep. There's no mistake about it. Islam is too far from Charles [Oliveira]. Charles Oliveira is going to get him. Islam will need to be close, getting takedowns and really engaging with Charles in one of his best areas, and that's in jiu-jitsu.”

Watch Cormier’s assessment below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far