Charles Oliveira ready to fight Islam Makhachev even in Abu Dhabi at fight island - under one condition!

Charles Oliveira recently laid out the condition under which he will fight Islam Makhachev at any location.

The former lightweight champion had a chat with Brazilian MMA Legends. 'Do Brox' stated that even his first choice for his next opponent would be Conor McGregor as the Irishman would help him make a lot of money.

That said, if he is compensated correctly, the Brazilian is willing to take on Makhachev as well, at any location in the world. Here's what Oliveira said in his message to Dana White on what is needed if a fight against Makhachev is to happen next:

"Everyone is talking a lot about Islam Makhachev, everyone is talking about it. Everyone knows my will, I will really like a fight against Conor. Because you know very well, it's a fight that would put a lot of money in the account.

"But Dana, if you want this fight against Islam so badly, let's talk about money, lets talk about numbers. Don't come talk to me, talk to my manager, he knows what will happen. I'm a fighter, I fight anywhere in the world, anywhere in this gigantic world we live in." (Translated by Brazilian MMA Legends YouTube)

Oliveira further added that he is a fighter and is open to fighting anywhere in the world. Abu Dhabi, Brazil, or the United States, the location doesn't matter to the Brazilian.

"So, that's it guys, let's stay happy, that's the most important thing, to be happy. If it happens in Dubai, I will fight, win, and make history. If it happens in Brazil, I will fight, win, and make history. If it happens here in US, I will fight, win, and make history."

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are on a roll at the lightweight division

Both Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are on prolonged win streaks in the lightweight division of the UFC. 'Do Bronx' is currently on an 11-fight winning streak. He is one short of the divisional record of 12, jointly held by Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev, meanwhile, boasts a 10-fight winning run in the 155 lbs division. The Russian fighter last defeated Bobby Green inside the octagon. He is looking to get a title shot in his next fight.

That said, Conor McGregor might come in to take up the spot of the No.1 contender as Oliveira himself is interested in fighting 'The Notorious' for the vacant title.

