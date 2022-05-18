"I worked selling cheese on the bench" - Charles Oliveira recalls all the odd jobs he did to make his MMA dream a reality

Charles Oliveira has once again proved his greatness in the sport by beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

From the favelas of Guaruja, Brazil to UFC lightweight champion, it has been a difficult but fulfilling journey for the 32-year-old. Despite numerous obstacles, the Brazilian was able to realize his dream.

Appearing on an episode of IRONBERG PODCAST, 'Do Bronx' discussed his journey from being a poor kid on the streets of Brazil to the stardom he now holds.

To support his family and training, the lightweight star revealed that he had to do odd jobs, such as selling ice cream and vegetables and collecting trash:

"I had nothing, master. I had nothing and I was helping. I had this here and it was divided for three, four or five people. I had nothing. Man, I worked selling ice cream. I worked selling cheese on the bench. I worked selling garlic. I worked selling onions. I worked at the street market. I worked at the slaughterhouse. I took cans and cardboard. I washed trucks. And fighting. All to help my family... I did all this because I wanted to have my own money. So that my father wouldn't try so hard, you know? To have better equipment. To pay for championships." [Translated by Brazilian MMA Legends]

You can check out Charles Oliveira discuss his journey to stardom below:

Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title prior to UFC 274 due to not making championship weight. However, his ability to overcome adversity both inside and outside the cage will live on as an inspiration for future generations of fighters.

Charles Oliveira clears up doubts surrounding his weight-miss controversy

During a recent interview with Canal Encarada, Charles Oliveira addressed the controversy surrounding his weight-miss at the recently concluded UFC 274.

The fighter stated that the incident was not the fault of the UFC. He said that the athletic commission was in charge of the weigh-ins and that it was their responsibility to ensure that the scales were not tampered with:

"I think the UFC is not to blame. I think it is actually the athletic commission which is responsible for weigh-ins, right? I hit the weight on Thursday on the UFC scale. So that scale was changed, was removed, right?" [Translation courtesy Brazilian MMA Legends]

Watch Oliveira address the weigh-in controversy in the video below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak