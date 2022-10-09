"Don't worry champ" - UFC lightweight contender offers to step up as replacement if Charles Oliveira fails to show up for Islam Makhachev clash at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are set to battle for the 155lbs title at UFC 280 in one of the most anticipated fights of 2022. The lightweight throne is currently vacant, but on October 22, a new king of the division will be crowned.

Makhachev is already in Abu Dhabi, where the fight will take place, and has expressed concern that his opponent has not yet arrived. However, Mateusz Gamrot has offered to step in should 'do Bronx' not make it to UFC 280.

'Gamer' will also be fighting at the pay-per-view event against No.6-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush, and Gamrot is more than happy to change opponents at the last minute.

Makhachev expressed his concern via Twitter, where 'Gamer' replied to the Dagestani contender and told him not to worry:

"2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry?"

"Don't worry Champ, I'll be there in 2 days"

Islam Makhachev appears to be employing some mind games against Charles Oliveira, an uncommon tactic for the Dagestani. He usually lets his performances do the talking but this time may be looking to transfer some of the pressure to 'do Bronx'.

Charles Oliveira responds to the taunts of Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev recently tweeted his concern about whether or not his opponent, Charles Oliveira, would make it to UFC 280.

Reports emerged at the beginning of September that 'do Bronx' would be arriving in Abu Dhabi roughly three weeks before the fight. However, with just two weeks to go before the event, Makhachev pointed out that the Brazilian had still not arrived in the country.

Oliveira has now taken to social media to reply to his opponent's taunts and posted the following on Instagram:

"Calm down, dad is coming. Hello Abu Dhabi." [Translated by Google]

Charles Oliveira will be taking part in his fourth title fight in a row. In his last outing, 'do Bronx' missed weight by half a pound and was stripped of his belt against Justin Gaethje. He will be hoping that nothing goes awry this time round.

