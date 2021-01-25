Charles Oliveira responds to Dustin Poirier's statements after UFC 257; Praises The Diamond ahead of potential Lightweight title shot

At the UFC 257 post-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier asserted that Charles Oliveira has earned a shot at the UFC Lightweight title. Oliveira has now responded to Poirier’s statements and suggested that he hopes to fight The Diamond soon.

Charles Oliveira is currently on an eight-fight winning streak. Do Bronx last competed against Tony Ferguson, defeating El Cucuy via unanimous decision in their fight that transpired at UFC 256 in December 2020.

Charles Oliveira took to Twitter to respond to Dustin Poirier’s comments after UFC 257.

“I hope to see you soon, @DustinPoirier. Once again congrats for last night's performance. Hard work pays off, and you delivered. Let's do it #UFCLightweight #UFC #UFCFightIsland”

Dustin Poirier had commented that he would like to face Charles Oliveira rather than Michael Chandler, in a UFC Lightweight title matchup.

"No disrespect to him (Michael Chandler), he seems like a good husband, a good father, speaks well...It's just my feelings towards the division and the sport." said Poirier.

"With regard to Charles Oliveira, Poirier said, "He's fought the best of the best and he's got knocked down and got back up...He's proven what martial arts and perseverance and believing in yourself is. I respect that." said Poirier.

Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler now find themselves in the UFC Lightweight title picture

Charles Oliveira (left); Michael Chandler (right)

Dustin Poirier scored a monumental win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. The Diamond avenged his UFC 178 loss to The Notorious One with a brilliant performance.

The fight was a back and forth affair in round one, with many praising McGregor for his pugilistic skills and excellent striking in that round. Nevertheless, the tables turned in round two as Poirier’s calf kicks added up. He eventually caught McGregor with vicious punching combinations against the fence and stopped The Irishman via KO in round two.

Meanwhile, the co-main event of UFC 257 witnessed UFC debutant and former Bellator Lightweight champion Michael Chandler defeat Dan Hooker via a first-round TKO. Chandler impressed one and all with his spectacular stoppage victory.

Fans and experts now believe that Dustin Poirier could face Michael Chandler for the vacant UFC Lightweight title very soon. As of now, the Championship is held by Khabib Nurmagomedov who retired from MMA in October 2020.

In case Nurmagomedov vacates the title or the UFC strips him, the vacant belt would be at stake in a matchup between Poirier and Chandler.

UFC president Dana White expressed his interest in booking Poirier vs. Chandler with the Lightweight title on the line.

That said, Charles Oliveira is in the mix for a potential title shot. Fans can expect additional details on this to unravel in the days to come.