I didn't want to eat or rehydrate - Charles Oliveira recalls what went through his mind after missing weight for UFC 274

Charles Oliveira recently revealed how he was affected by the controversial weight miss ahead of his UFC 274 encounter against Justin Gaethje. 'Do Bronx' claims he initially didn't even want to eat or rehydrate after the incident.

However, Oliveira was surrounded by his team and family who took him to task for feeling low. They firmly assured him that he was the uncrowned king, which 'Do Bronx' would reiterate going into the bout against Gaethje. The 32-year-old recently said in an interview with Ag.Fight:

"In fact the family and the team were the most important. To focus. Of course, in the first 10 or 15 minutes, with you knowing you hit the weight, knowing everything that's happening, you stop and be like...I didn't want to eat, I didn't want to rehydrate. I was kind of sad. And then the team sat down and kind of scolded me. They said, 'Calm down son. What's going on? Are you crazy? The champion is called Charles Oliveira.' My family did the same and then I thought, the champion is really named Charles Oliveira." translated via Brazilian MMA Legends

Watch the clip below:

Marc Ratner says practice scale could be responsible for Charles Oliveira missing weight

Charles Oliveira was stripped of his title after tipping the scale at 0.5 pounds over the championship lightweight limit. 'Do Bronx' and other fighters from the card complained about waking up heavier on the day of the weigh-ins due to a malfunction with the hotel scale. The Brazilian still went on to defeat Gaethje via first round submission and is now the No.1 contender for the vacant lightweight strap.

UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner recently acknowledged that there could have been an issue with the practice scale. Ratner claims that some fighters wanted to change the measuring unit from pounds to kilograms, which could have messed with the calibration of the scale. The UFC official told MMA on Sirius XM:

“What people are talking about, the night before, there’s a scale where fighters can come down and check their weight. Some fighters wanted to change the scale from pounds to kilograms, which you can do, and I think that may have knocked it — and we don’t have proof of anything — but it may have knocked the practice scale out of calibration.”

Edited by Allan Mathew