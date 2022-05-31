Charles Oliveira revisits his iconic phrase as he reminds the world that the champion has a name

Charles Oliveira recently took to Instagram to remind UFC fans about his famous catchphrase ahead of UFC 274.

Oliveira repeatedly stated ahead of his fight with Justin Gaethje that despite being stripped of his title for missing weight by half-a-pound, the UFC lightweight champion has a name: Charles Oliveira.

'Do Bronx' once again gave fans a reminder about who the true lightweight kingpin is, with an image of himself as a professor pointing out the phrase in a book.

Check out Oliveira's post below:

The Brazilian became the first UFC champion to be stripped of his title for missing weight earlier this month. He came in at 155.5 pounds for his clash against 'The Highlight' at UFC 274.

Despite being stripped hours before his title fight, the former champion remained motivated. He put on a show in Arizona, defeating Gaethje via first-round submission. The 32-year-old also managed to push through adversity yet again, as he was hurt by Gaethje at the start of the contest.

The fight was supposed to be the second defense of Oliveira's reign since winning the title against Michael Chandler at UFC 262. He defeated Dustin Poirier via submission at UFC 269 to record his first retention.

What's next for Charles Oliveira in the UFC?

Oliveira cemented his spot as the No.1 contender with his win against Gaethje. He will fight for the vacant lightweight title in his next fight, but an opponent for his return is yet to be decided.

Islam Makhachev is the most liley option to take on 'Do Bronx' next. The Russian is on a 10-fight winning streak in the lightweight division. Oliveira, on the other hand, boasts an 11-fight winning streak.

The Brazilian's tally is only one behind the all-time record of 12 in the lightweight division, which is jointly held by Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Oliveira is also interested in fighting Conor McGregor for the vacant title next. However, the Irishman is yet to make a comeback to the octagon after suffering a freak leg-break in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

