"Never give up!" - Charles Oliveira's inspirational New Year message for his fans

Charles Oliveira displayed his indomitable spirit and will as he silenced the doubters and secured his place as one of the best lightweights in the world in 2021.

The 32-year-old, who has had a truly inspiring journey in the UFC, has an inspirational New Year's message for his league of fans. Taking to his social media, Oliveira wrote:

"2022 is knockin' at the door, and I wish y'all a Happy New Year. Never give up! If I made it you can well as. God bless you."

Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira @CharlesDoBronxs



2022 está se aproximando e quero desejar um Feliz Ano Novo para todos. Nunca desista! Se eu consegui, você tbm pode. Deus te abençoe.



❤️



#ChuteBoxe 2022 is knockin' at the door, and I wish y'all a Happy New Year. Never give up! If I made it you can well as. God bless you.2022 está se aproximando e quero desejar um Feliz Ano Novo para todos. Nunca desista! Se eu consegui, você tbm pode. Deus te abençoe.❤️ 2022 is knockin' at the door, and I wish y'all a Happy New Year. Never give up! If I made it you can well as. God bless you.2022 está se aproximando e quero desejar um Feliz Ano Novo para todos. Nunca desista! Se eu consegui, você tbm pode. Deus te abençoe.❤️#ChuteBoxe https://t.co/NgpWcl1TUt

Despite heading into UFC 269 as the defending lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira was a massive underdog prior to his fight with Dustin Poirier, who many considered to be the best lightweight in the world.

'The Diamond' turned down a shot at lightweight gold earlier in the year in favor of a trilogy fight against Irish megastar Conor McGregor. It allowed Oliveira to claim the vacated title by stopping Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

With an impressive win over Poirier last month, the Brazilian solidified his status as the true lightweight king.

UFC 269: Oliveira v Poirier

Charles Oliveira currently holds the most finishes (20) and most submission wins (16) in UFC history. Since his UFC debut in 2010, 'Do Bronx' has built a 20-8 (1 NC) record in the promotion. Oliveira is also one of only nine fighters in UFC history to win 20 fights in the cage.

Oliveira has long been regarded as one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the promotion. However, his performances in the octagon have proved that he has developed into a well-rounded fighter.

Charles Oliveira interested in fighting Conor McGregor on May 7

After a successful first title defense, Charles Oliveira is responding to those who want to challenge him next.

Among those fighters is former two-division champion Conor McGregor. After McGregor asked to fight the champ, Oliveira hinted at a possible bout on May 7, a date targeted for the promotion's return to Brazil for UFC 274. Oliveira told Sherdog:

"May would be a wonderful date. Conor challenged me asking a date and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let's make it happen. I´m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard