Charles Oliveira sends heartwarming message to Mark Coleman as UFC legend recovers from scary house fire incident

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has sent a heartfelt message to promotional legend Mark Coleman as he recovers from a scary house fire that left him needing intensive medical care.

According to reports, the fire started around 4 AM and quickly spread across the house. Waking up amidst the chaos, the MMA legend heroically rescued his elderly parents to safety before going back into the house to save his dog, Hammer.

Unfortunately, Coleman couldn't reach his dog in time before the flames engulfed the house. The 59-year-old ended up inhaling too much smoke and had to be hospitalized for lung damage.

As the fight community continues prayers for their beloved star, earlier today, 'Do Bronx' took to social media to share a heartwarming message for Coleman, saying:

"What's up, Coleman? I'm here to wish you all the best. Very, very soon, you'll be recovered. Good? As your fan, thank you for all kindness, and I'm here praying and everything will be alright with you. Soon you'll be back at home with your family. A kiss in your heart, my friend."

Catch Charles Oliveira's comments below:

Coleman is one of the early pioneers of mixed martial arts and holds a record of 16-10. 'The Hammer' is the inaugural UFC heavyweight champion, a two-time UFC tournament winner. He was inducted into the premier MMA promotion's Hall of Fame in 2008.

Watch Mark Coleman narrate the horrible house fire to his daughters

Mark Coleman is slowly but surely recovering from the house fire that left him hospitalized for lung damage. A video posted by Collin Rugg on X shows a bittersweet moment between the UFC and his daughters as he narrates the scary incident.

In the video, the former fighter can seen struggling to cope with a whirlwind of emotions as he breaks down in front of his children. He says:

"I can't believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision. [when] I got out of my room and went to the door, it was already horrible, I couldn't breathe. I almost had to go outside, I can't believe we got them. I got them, but I couldn't find Hammer."

Catch Mark Coleman's comments below:

