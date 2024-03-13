UFC legend Mark Coleman's daughters start GoFundMe after father’s bravery during Ohio house fire leads to hospital battle for life

Mark Coleman's daughters are seeking help and have started a GoFundMe after their father's heroic action led to him battling for his life in the hospital.

The UFC Hall of Famer had been visiting his parents in Ohio, where, unfortunately, tragedy struck as there was a fire in the home. After being awakened by his dog, 'The Hammer' rescued both his elderly parents but returned to the home in an attempt to rescue his dog as well.

Coleman was hospitalized after extreme inhalation, and his family is asking the public for help in reaching their $50,000 goal. This will help them with medical expenses and financial assistance required to take care of him. On the GoFundMe page, his daughters, McKenzie and Morgan, revealed that the dog sadly didn't make it and provided an update on their father's status, expressing their gratitude for what their father did. They wrote:

"We all knew he [Mark Coleman] was one of the best athletes, now we know he is a true hero. All funds donated will go directly to Mark's living expenses as well as support to his adult daughters who will be off work and by his side aiding his recovery as well as assisting in any necessities the Coleman family needs."

For more information on how to donate to the UFC Hall of Famer's GoFundMe, you can visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ufc-legend-mark-coleman-battling-for-his-life. We here at Sportskeeda MMA extend our well wishes to Coleman and his family and hope for a full recovery.

UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn shares best wishes to Mark Coleman

Like many in the MMA community, UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn took to his social media to share his best wishes to Mark Coleman.

Severn took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of the UFC legend along with a caption that detailed his heroic actions. He shared his best wishes and asked that fans keep 'The Hammer' in their prayers. He wrote:

"Please join me in sending prayers and our best wishes to my friend Mark Coleman. He bravely rescued his parents from a fire in their home and is now in critical condition in the hospital. Mark has always been a fighter and is now fighting for his life."