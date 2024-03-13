"What a beast" - Fans react to UFC star reportedly breaking arm just before securing knockout victory at UFC 299

A UFC athlete who competed at the UFC 299 (March 9, 2024) event seemingly sustained a mid-fight arm injury before ultimately finishing their opponent by knockout. The MMA community has now chimed in and extolled the athlete for the incredible feat.

The fighter in question is none other than rising welterweight star Jack Della Maddalena. Born in Perth, Western Australia, the striking savant's most recent octagon appearance was a back-and-forth fight against UFC mainstay Gilbert Burns at UFC 299.

A BJJ wizard, 'Durinho' adopted a grappling-heavy approach to their showdown, out-grappling the striker. Burns appeared to be en route to a decision victory, as indicated by the judges' scorecards and how the third round was playing out.

Nevertheless, Maddalena scrambled and liberated himself from their grappling battle on the mat. He returned to his feet and hurt Burns with a knee and follow-up strikes, bagging a third-round KO victory.

As suggested in a tweet by MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Jack Della Maddalena's manager, Tim Simpson of the Chosen Advisory MMA management agency, has revealed that the welterweight suffered a mid-fight arm injury. Bohn's tweet comprised an image, which is believed to be an X-ray of the Australian fighter's broken arm.

MMA fans have addressed Maddalena's courage and perseverance at UFC 299, with multiple X users labeling the elite striker as a beast. One fan indicated that Australian fighters are outstandingly tough, whereas another specifically praised the Perth fighters for being built differently.

Many fans alluded to their astonishment at Maddalena's ability to bag a comeback stoppage win over an elite opponent like Burns despite being hindered by a broken arm. One netizen particularly hinted at the brutality of the sport.

Meanwhile, Mike Bohn posted another tweet, highlighting that the X-ray was of Maddalena's left arm, adding that he mainly used his right arm to land the finishing blows. One of the fans' appreciatory tweets for the Aussie MMA stalwart read as follows:

"What a beast"

Jack Della Maddalena calls out Shavkat Rakhmonov after UFC 299, 'Nomad' responds

During his post-fight octagon interview at UFC 299, Jack Della Maddalena indicated that he'd like to face the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov next. The Kazakh fighter is heralded among the best MMA grapplers today. 'Nomad' is viewed by the vast majority of fans and experts as a potential future UFC champion.

During his octagon interview, Jack Della Maddalena asserted that the UFC welterweight division currently has some scary individuals. He then labeled himself as the "f*****g scariest." The 27-year-old opined that his fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov would be a great title eliminator.

Their matchup hasn't been officially announced yet. Regardless, 'Nomad' took to X to issue an ominous response to Maddalena's call-out. Rakhmonov's tweet read as follows:

"I respect your courage and confidence Jack, but you will face the same fate as my previous opponents"

