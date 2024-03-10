"That knee was nasty!!!" - UFC fighters left speechless as Jack Della Maddalena stuns Gilbert Burns with KO from "jaws of defeat"

At UFC 299, Jack Della Maddalena displayed absolute grit, resilience, and patience to pull off one of the most impressive last-minute comeback wins in recent times against Gilbert Burns. Unsurprisingly the statement win has left UFC fighters in awe.

'Durinho' was coming into the fight following a unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad from last May, and sure enough, the Brazilian was hunting for a decisive victory this weekend.

Burns employed a grappling-heavy game plan to neutralize his opponent's stand-up. His plan was progressing flawlessly up until Maddalena craftily rolled out from a grounded position before landing a vicious knee strike to 'Durinho's' chin, sending his opponent crashing down to the canvas.

The 27-year-old followed up with unrelenting ground and pound, forcing the referee to stop the fight in the third and final round.

Suffice it to say MMA fighters were blown away by the late comeback win, prompting them to flood social media singing praises for Maddelena.

@Saidyokub Kakhramonov wrote:

"Sheesh, that knee."

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling chimed in:

"That was INSANE!! JDM!!"

Terrance McKinney wrote:

"Nooo way, damn, that knee will get ya'll every time #UFCMiami."

Former multi-promotional champion Ben Askren wrote:

"Holy shit!! He just snatched victory from the jaws of defeat."

Jack Della Maddalena calls out Shavkat Rakhmonov

Jack Della Maddalena has no plans to slow down after defeating a welterweight great in Gilbert Burns. To further catapult his position in the 170-pound division, the Perth native has now set his sights on No.3 ranked contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

During his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Maddalena called out the Kazakh fighter, saying:

"There are some scary people in this division but I'm the f*****g scariest Shavkat Rakhmonov, I think you and me could make a hell of a title eliminator. One of the best in the business lets go."

Catch Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (1:04):

'Nomad' is undefeated in MMA and most recently beat Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 via second-round submission. He is widely considered one of the best talents in the division.