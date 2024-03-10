  • home icon
  • "That knee was nasty!!!" - UFC fighters left speechless as Jack Della Maddalena stuns Gilbert Burns with KO from "jaws of defeat"

"That knee was nasty!!!" - UFC fighters left speechless as Jack Della Maddalena stuns Gilbert Burns with KO from "jaws of defeat"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Mar 10, 2024 05:04 GMT
Jack Della Maddalena (left) KO's Gilbert Burns (extreme right) in the last round [Image courtesy @jackdellamaddalena on Instagram and @ufc_turkiye on X]

At UFC 299, Jack Della Maddalena displayed absolute grit, resilience, and patience to pull off one of the most impressive last-minute comeback wins in recent times against Gilbert Burns. Unsurprisingly the statement win has left UFC fighters in awe.

'Durinho' was coming into the fight following a unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad from last May, and sure enough, the Brazilian was hunting for a decisive victory this weekend.

Burns employed a grappling-heavy game plan to neutralize his opponent's stand-up. His plan was progressing flawlessly up until Maddalena craftily rolled out from a grounded position before landing a vicious knee strike to 'Durinho's' chin, sending his opponent crashing down to the canvas.

The 27-year-old followed up with unrelenting ground and pound, forcing the referee to stop the fight in the third and final round.

Watch the finish below:

Suffice it to say MMA fighters were blown away by the late comeback win, prompting them to flood social media singing praises for Maddelena.

@Saidyokub Kakhramonov wrote:

"Sheesh, that knee."

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling chimed in:

"That was INSANE!! JDM!!"

Terrance McKinney wrote:

"Nooo way, damn, that knee will get ya'll every time #UFCMiami."

Former multi-promotional champion Ben Askren wrote:

"Holy shit!! He just snatched victory from the jaws of defeat."
Screenshots via X

Jack Della Maddalena calls out Shavkat Rakhmonov

Jack Della Maddalena has no plans to slow down after defeating a welterweight great in Gilbert Burns. To further catapult his position in the 170-pound division, the Perth native has now set his sights on No.3 ranked contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

During his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Maddalena called out the Kazakh fighter, saying:

"There are some scary people in this division but I'm the f*****g scariest Shavkat Rakhmonov, I think you and me could make a hell of a title eliminator. One of the best in the business lets go."

Catch Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (1:04):

youtube-cover

'Nomad' is undefeated in MMA and most recently beat Stephen Thompson at UFC 296 via second-round submission. He is widely considered one of the best talents in the division.

