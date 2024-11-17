Charles Oliveira sends six-word message to Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan after UFC 309 win over Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira saw a fourth and fifth round for the first time in his MMA career when he faced Michael Chandler at UFC 309. The pair clashed in the co-main event, which was labeled as a lightweight title eliminator.

Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan are rumored to be clashing in the upcoming title fight at 155 pounds, with OIiveira now likely to face the winner of their bout. Having lost to both men, 'do Bronx' will no doubt be eager to face-off against either one, with a chance at redemption.

Following his dominant performance over Chandler, the Brazilian was awarded a unanimous decision victory. He then took to X to share a message with both Makhachev and Tsarukyan, who will reportedly clash in January.

The former lightweight champion said:

"First row in January. Who's next?"

Check out Charles Oliveira's post below:

Oliveira suffered a defeat to Makhachev at UFC 280, where he was submitted via arm-triangle after having been hurt and dropped by the Dagestani. But the 35-year old's most recent clash with Tsarukyan, at UFC 300, saw him suffer a narrow split-decision defeat.

There are some who believe 'do Bronx' defeated Tsarukyan, including UFC commentator Joe Rogan. He noted during the UFC 309 broadcast that he had recently rewatched Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan and believed the Brazilian should have had his hand raised.

Charles Oliveira apologizes to fans for fifth-round scare against Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler met at UFC 309 in a rematch of their UFC 262 clash for the then-vacant lightweight title.

Their rematch was a stark contrast to their first fight, with 'do Bronx' dominating most of the first four rounds of the bout. He was able to hurt 'Iron' several times on the feet, as well as employ his world-class grappling to take down his opponent.

But in Round 5, with Chandler needing a finish to win, the Brazilian found himself in trouble after being hit with several massive punches from the 38-year-old. A wild scramble allowed Oliveira the chance to recover from the moment, as he was able to secure the American's back for the final minute or so of the fifth-round.

Following the result, the former champion took to X to share a message with fans, writing:

"I'm back... And I apologize for [getting] your heart rate up in Round 5 LOL. But Chandler is tough and hits hard. All respect. God bless us."

Catch Charles Oliveira's post below:

