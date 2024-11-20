Charles Oliveira shares two-word answer to fan as he comes clean about 'speaking Chinese'

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is one of those fighters whom you'd have a hard time finding a hater of. 'Do Bronx' is so beloved by the MMA community that he could fake speak a language and people would stand up and cheer.

In a recent thread on X, the Brazilian former world champion replied to a screenshot of a notification screen post-UFC 309 with a simple:

"LOL".

A presumably Chinese X user who goes by @liudexin17 replied to Oliveira's tweet in Portuguese:

"[Translated from Portuguese] Charles, you look great, can we expect the Brazil parade next year?"

What happened next is why Oliveira is eternally loved by MMA fans, as he returned the favor and replied to @liudexin17 in his language, saying:

"[Translated from Chinese]: This is decided by the UFC"

Another fan, @augustonextdoor, was amazed at the fact that Oliveira could speak Chinese and commended him in a reply. 'Do Bronx', however, hilariously revealed his secret weapon:

"Google Translator"

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler provide another instant classic at UFC 309

In a rematch of their 2021 classic world title bout, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler once again tore the roof off with a nail-biting five-round war at UFC 309 last weekend. Right off the opening bell, the two went to work and imposed their game plans.

Chandler was largely looking for an opportunity to explode and hurt 'Do Bronx' on the feet. Oliveira had other plans and swiftly took his American opponent down. He held him there until the round's end, occasionally hitting with a few punches from the top position.

Round two saw Chandler try to get back from the previous round and explode with a 1-2. Oliveira fires back and momentarily puts 'Iron' down with a furious flurry of strikes. The American powerhouse desperately tried to answer back with a big strike but was once again taken down and punished with violent elbows.

Round three saw some edge-of-your-seat moments as the Brazilian grappler took his opponent's back and nearly submitted him. Round four saw the same drama, with Chandler receiving thunderous applause from the capacity crowd for his marvelous defense of Oliveira's feared rear-naked choke attack.

Losing the first four rounds, Chandler went into overdrive in the fifth, nearly tearing the roof off the building after hurting Oliveira with a series of rage-filled strikes. After defending Oliveira's takedown attempt, Chandler landed on top and rained down a frightening amount of ground and pound.

Oliveira somehow survived and took Chandler's back once again, which the American tried to slam his way out of but failed. The final horn sounded and 'Do Bronx' was handed a unanimous Decision win.

