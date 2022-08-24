"You're talking about the best finisher in history" - Charles Oliveira explains why he offered to start Islam Makhachev fight on the ground

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are scheduled to face each other at UFC 280 in October for the lightweight title. While both fighters are highly capable in the octagon, the Dagestani fighter is surprisingly seen as a clear favorite going into the fight. The former lightweight king, however, has had enough with the speculations that foresee his loss.

Oliveira recently offered the high-level Russian grappler the chance to start the fight on the ground. In an interview with Full Send MMA, he was asked to comment on why he made such an offer, and his reply was:

“What you’re talking about [is] the biggest finisher in history of the UFC. I mean, of course, everybody’s talking about the fact that Islam’s going to take me down and everything else. But I mean, you’ve got to have some respect, you’re talking about the best finisher in the history of the UFC.”

Catch Oliveira's interview below:

Despite the trending narrative that Makhachev can defeat the former champion, ‘do Bronx’s' accomplishments speak for him. With 19 finishes and 16 submissions, the 32-year-old holds the record for most finishes and most submission wins in UFC history.

Charles Oliveira reveals “the sole reason” he accepted the fight with Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira recently appeared in an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, where he revealed that he accepted the Makhachev fight in the hopes of bagging a bout with Conor McGregor. When the match-up was initially announced, Oliveira and his coach voiced their opinions against it for several reasons.

Since then, however, 'do Bronx' has actively been promoting his fight against the Russian. He explained the change in thought:

"It would be perfect. We've been asking for this fight in Brazil so hopefully it works out. I really do [believe a fight with McGregor will happen]. That's the sole reason why I accepted this fight [against Makhachev at UFC 280]. I know the more victories, the better the chances, so this is a step towards that fight."

Check out Charles Oliveira's interview with ESPN MMA below:

The submission specialist has previously spoken about how a big-money fight with ‘Notorious’ will help secure his family’s future. Should Oliveira claim victory over Makhachev, he is confident that a fight with McGregor will take place.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak