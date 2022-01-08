"You're a pioneer!" - Charles Oliveira shows respect to Mark Coleman and other MMA legends in wholesome Twitter exchange

Charles Oliveira is one of the most elite grapplers in the UFC today. The lightweight champion holds the most submission victories in UFC history. However, the Brazilian has not forgotten the contribution of the legendary grapplers who paved the way for a younger generation of talent, including himself.

The current lightweight king recently responded to a Twitter video of a bout between Mark Coleman and Dan Severn from 1997. He tagged Coleman and mentioned a host of other legends, thanking them for their contributions to the sport:

Mark Coleman responded to Oliveira with this:

Over the course of his MMA career, Charles Oliveira has recorded a total of 20 submission victories. In the UFC alone, the Brazilian star has managed to bag 15 wins by way of submission.

'Do Bronx' holds submission wins over Kevin Lee, Jim Miller and Clay Guida, with his latest coming against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. While Oliveira is known for a wide range of submission attacks, some of the biggest wins of his career have come by way of guillotine and rear-naked choke.

Charles Oliveira reveals he needs glasses during fights

While Charles Oliveira has looked impressive in all of his recent performances, the Brazilian claims that he fights partially blind. During a recent interview with Brazilian MMA Legends, Oliveira revealed his eyesight is so poor that he sees three opponents inside the octagon.

The lightweight champ also said that he often walks to the octagon wearing his glasses to give an impression to his opponents that he isn't dangerous:

"So I see three. If I'm hitting the middle one, it's all right. I think, 'Keep this same technique.' Three guys for me is perfect. If I'm hitting the middle one, it's alright. I'll tell you the truth, I'm a guy who has a lot of faith in God and it's no joke. If I take off my glasses, I can only see 50 per cent, but it never hindered me in the fight... Sometimes I like to walk in with the glasses to look harmless and more nerdy than I already am."

