Charles Oliveira suffered $2M setback over pre-fight injury, UFC bosses look frustrated in released footage

Charles Oliveira's shot at redemption against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 turned into a costly setback after a last-minute injury forced him to pull out of the fight. Oliveira reportedly suffered a significant cut on his head during a training session in Brazil just days before the fight, requiring stitches.

This untimely injury not only dashed his hopes of reclaiming the lightweight title but also resulted in a substantial financial loss. According to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby, Oliveira's pre-fight injury cost him a staggering $2 million.

The news was met with frustration from UFC CEO Dana White, as evidenced in a clip from the Inside UFC program. White reportedly expressed his displeasure at Oliveira's training:

“He’s going the night before, sparring with no f***ing headgear.”

Oliveira's injury significantly impacted UFC 294, leaving the promotion scrambling to find a replacement opponent for Makhachev. The lightweight title fight ultimately remained on the card, with Alexander Volkanovski stepping in on short notice.

Charles Oliveira declines Islam Makhachev's training camp invitation

UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira has politely declined Islam Makhachev's offer to train together in Dagestan.

Makhachev, the reigning champion, expressed his admiration for Oliveira's skills and believed his camp could help sharpen the Brazilian's wrestling during a recent UFC 302 media day.

Oliveira, known for his well-rounded skillset, remained loyal to his longtime gym Chute Boxe. He expressed his gratitude for the invitation but emphasized his commitment to his current training environment. Oliveira also acknowledged Makhachev's dominant performance at UFC 302, solidifying his position as the champion.

Oliveira told BandSports:

"I'm grateful for Islam's kindness in inviting me to train [with him in Dagestan], but I am only part of Chute Boxe. I have no intention of training anywhere else. I'm happy with everything he said. He had a great fight at UFC 302 and demonstrated that he is the champion.[H/t: Sherdog]"

