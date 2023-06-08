Charles Oliveira tattoos: A look into the meanings of 'do Bronx's' countless body arts

Charles Oliveira is one of the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster. The Brazilian is a dynamic submission specialist with an all-offense Muay Thai style that has seen him break the record for the most finishes in UFC history. However, 'do Bronx' isn't just exciting inside the octagon.

The former UFC lightweight champion is also a flashy and entertaining character outside the cage. Charles Oliveira recently made waves after improving his personal sense of style with his dyed hair and colorful suits. However, his tattoos also stand out, with each one meaning something important to him.

Charles Oliveira has horse tattoos stretching down his left arm, which symbolize his love for horse racing, which he personally takes part in. His other tattoos also follow this animal theme as he sports lion, rhino and elephant tattoos as well. The lion tattoo, which is on his right forearm, represents courage and strength.

Meanwhile, his rhino tattoo, which covers his outer right bicep, symbolizes power as the rhino is a robust and hulking animal. The elephant tattoo he wears on his right inner bicep similarly represents power, but also intelligence, leadership and loyalty due to the elephant's reputation for intelligence and altruism.

There is also a gorilla tattoo on Charles Oliveira's right arm, symbolizing strength. Alternatively, on his left forearm, he has a heartbeat tattoo to remind him never to take his life for granted, and another horse tattoo that is yet another homage to his love for horse racing.

However, the former champion's tattoos aren't restricted to his arms. He also has his surname tattooed across his upper back. This honors his sentiments as a family man. This is further punctuated by the tattoo across his chest, which features three faces: his mother, his father and his daughter from right to left.

On his back, in addition to his family name tattoo, he also has a tattoo in honor of Chute Box gym. More prominent than that, however, is Charles Oliveira's massive lion tattoo that takes up most of his back and is meant to represent his heart and strong will as he routinely survives knockdowns to capture wins.

