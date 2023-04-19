Rising UFC lightweight reacts to Charles Oliveira's viral horse racing video

Up-and-coming UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney recently commented on a viral video featuring current champion Charles Oliveira. The video, which shows the former lightweight champion participating in a horse harness racing event from 2021.

'T. Wrecks' shared his thoughts on the video in a now deleted tweet, expressing admiration for Oliveira's athleticism and versatility as an athlete. He praised 'do Bronx' for his ability to excel in multiple sports, noting that it takes a great deal of skill and dedication to compete at such a high level in both horse racing and mixed martial arts.

The 28-year-old American stated:

"I'm convinced when you become champ, you can do whatever you want, forever."

It's clear that Charles Oliveira has a passion for horses and the sport of harness racing.

In addition to Terrance McKinney's comments on Charles Oliveira's viral horse racing video, some fans speculate that his recent tweet may also be a subtle jab at the champion's recent withdrawal from a scheduled fight against Beneil Dariush at UFC 288. Oliveira had to pull out of the fight due to an injury, leaving fans disappointed and eager to see him defend his title.

UFC is working on a new date for the bout. The scheduled lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush for UFC 288 on May 6 will be postponed due to an undisclosed injury to Oliveira, sources told @CCLegaspi UFC is working on a new date for the bout. The scheduled lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush for UFC 288 on May 6 will be postponed due to an undisclosed injury to Oliveira, sources told @CCLegaspi.UFC is working on a new date for the bout. https://t.co/kSGBxjcE1i

Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira has reportedly been rescheduled to UFC 289 on June 10th

The upcoming UFC 288 event was dealt a major blow when the co-main event featuring Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira was canceled due to latter's injury. This marks the second time that the two have been scheduled to fight, only to have the bout canceled. However, it appears that the UFC is committed to making the fight happen.

MMA UNCENSORED @MMAUNCENSORED1 Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush will now co main event UFC 289 on June 10th in Canada. Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush will now co main event UFC 289 on June 10th in Canada. https://t.co/dEWi8bIFSI

Beneil Dariush recently confirmed that the much-anticipated matchup between himself and Oliveira is being rescheduled for UFC 289, which will take place on June 10 in Canada. Fans of the sport have been eagerly anticipating this fight, as both fighters are top-ranked lightweights with impressive records and skills.

Dariush spoke out about his conversations with the promotion in a recent interview with The Schmo:

"They said they want to push the fight to June 10... I still don’t have a contract, so I’m not sure... But that’s what they told me they want to do, June 10... I said a couple of things: If this guy pulls out again, I want the title shot... And basically a pay bump, too. They agreed to both things... So, I said yeah... Let’s do June 10."

