Charles Oliveira visits Brazil's iconic Devil's Cave with family

Charles Oliveira seems to be enjoying his holidays in Brazil.

The UFC lightweight king is taking some time off to have fun with his family and friends in Brazil. 'Do Bronx' posted several photos and videos from his visit to the popular Devil's Cave in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Caverna da Tapagem, also known as Devil's Cave in English, is the second-longest cave in Sao Paulo and is the highlight of the city. Also known as Circuit Disneyland, the cave is a common spot for families to visit and enjoy.

Charles Oliveira deserves some time off after recently defending his lightweight strap against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. The win marked the first title defense of 'Do Bronx', who won the title against Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

The Brazilian experienced a phenomenal year in which he was involved in two championship fights. He was also awarded the Comeback of 2021 at the World MMA Awards for his fight against Michael Chandler.

A disastrous first round saw Michael Chandler hurt Charles Oliveira. However, 'Do Bronx' displayed determination and heart to come back and finish 'Iron' in the second round.

Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje feud over UFC 269 backstage altercation

Things seem to be heating up between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje as the two lightweights had a go at each other.

Charles Oliveira, at the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, denounced Gaethje's dual actions. 'The Highlight' slammed 'Do Bronx' on social media, but came up to him after the event to congratulate him.

On MMA Fighting's Trocacao Franca podcast, Charles Oliveira said:

"The guy [Justin Gaethje] is talking a bunch of crap the entire time, and when we meet face-to-face he says he has all the respect for me and what I do. And two minutes later he’s saying he’ll break my face and saying a bunch of stuff. These guys hype things up and try to sell the fight with something they are not. If you’re a humble guy, if you’re a respectful guy, you have to sell the fight that way. If you’re a guy that talks crap, you have to sell the fight talking crap the entire time – to my face and behind my back.”

Justin Gathje also reacted to Oliveira's comments via a tweet. 'The Highlight' stated that he was just showing respect towards Oliveira as he defeated a tough contender in Dustin Poirier. However, the American's intentions about snatching the belt away from 'Do Bronx' stay intact.

