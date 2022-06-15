Charles Oliveira wants Conor McGregor fight, says "tough guy" Islam Makhachev yet to fight big names - "Lot of money in my pocket" 

Charles Oliveira is no longer champion due to a controversial weight miss, despite defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Oliveira, however, stands atop the lightweight ladder and will make a bid for the vacant title in his next outing.

'Do Bronx' has been eyeing a potential bout against Conor McGregor due to the lucrative payday that it promises. Oliveira has made no secret of the fact that he wants to fight 'The Notorious' for economic benefits.

However, the Brazilian believes that would also add to his legacy irrespective of McGregor's recent losing streak. Additionally, 'Do Bronx' acknowledged that making the fight materialise is not entirely up to him. The 32-year-old said in an exclusive interview with ESPN MMA:

"It would be a very good fight for me. It would put a lot of money in my pocket, and [at this moment] that's the most important thing. And it would also be really good for my legacy, for me to have in my story. Regardless, if he's coming from defeat or not, he's a guy who's made history, so I think it would be great, but it's not just up to me. If it were up to me, this fight would already be happening."

Charles Oliveira on a potential fight against Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been rallying his prodigy Islam Makhachev to make a lightweight title bid against Charles Oliveira. However, 'Do Bronx' insists that Makhachev must notch one more high-calibre win to make a bid for UFC gold.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

While Oliveira acknowledges Makhachev's toughness, he believes the Dagestani fighter's 10-fight win streak lacks big names. A fierce grappler as his pedigree suggests, Nurmagomedov's prodigy is the only top five contender who hasn't fallen to 'Do Bronx'.

Oliveira, however, is unbothered about Makhachev's style as he believes himself to be "ten times" better than the Dagestani at his own game. The 32-year-old further told ESPN MMA:

"I've never ran from a fight and the lightweight champion is called Charles Oliveira. Is Islam a very tough guy? Yep. Did he fight big names? No. He's on a big streak, but who did he fight?"

Addressing the question of the threat Makhachev would pose to him considering the Dagestani's proven grappling prowess, Oliveira said:

"I don't care about his fighting style. What he does best, I do 10 times more. If he thinks that putting down everyone [on the ground] he [fought] is the same thing as [fighting] Charles Oliveira, he is completely wrong."

