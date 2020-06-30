Charles Oliveira wants Dustin Poirier

The seventh ranked lightweight wants a piece of The Diamond.

Charles Oliveira is red hot right now and is looking for a top 5 opponent.

Charles Oliveira

They say there's no better time to strike than when the iron is hot. And although Dustin Poirier is on a one fight win streak, he's hot at the moment. With his big epic war win over Dan Hooker, there are a lot of options for The Diamond. Does he get the first crack at the Khabib Nurmagomedov - Justin Gaethje winner for the belt (a rematch in either case)? Or should he take on some fresh challenges like Tony Ferguson? Maybe Dustin Poirier should try and avenge his featherweight loss to Conor McGregor from UFC 178. All of the above are great options. All promise to be fun fights. Maybe even run it again with "The Hangman". A name that was not on anyone's mind let alone tongue, is Charles Oliveira.

Not that Charles Oliveira is undeserving; he's slick on the ground, and the Brazilian can throw the leather too. The seventh-ranked lightweight has had 14 consecutive finishes irrespective of the result. In that stretch, Charles Oliveira is on a seven-fight win streak and is 10-4. That streak has seen five submissions and two knockouts.

If he was to finish Dustin Poirier, he'd jump the queue. How could he not?

But after Poirier's war with Hooker, he most likely won't be seeing the inside of the octagon till the end of the year or early 2021 which was hinted by The Diamond himself after the fight. Being the way Dan Hooker looked post-fight, he might be on the same type of schedule.

But the 30-year-old Charles Oliveira should be able to get something lined up soon. His last loss came at the hands of Paul Felder at UFC 218. That could be run back and probably will be.

It's because of the log jam on top that has to settle first. Khabib, Justin, Dustin, Ferguson, and Conor all have to clear each other out.

A match-up between Charles Oliveira and "El Cucuy" makes a lot of sense. If it can get done say for October or November, it gives Tony Ferguson enough time to have healed from his war with Gaethje.

With Tony being looked at as one of the best in MMA to fight off his back, and Charles Oliviera presently sitting in the record books with a couple of stats, leaves you to picture another epic battle for both.

Ferguson's 14 submissions in the UFC are No.1 on the list. His 16 wins via stoppage are tied with Donald Cerrone for the top spot. And since Ferguson has the "anyone anywhere anytime" mantra, he probably wouldn't have any issues with trying to hold his spot in line against Charles Oliveira.