Charles Oliveira weighs in on Michael Chandler getting a title shot after just one UFC win 

Charles Oliveira (30-8-1NC MMA, 18-8-1NC UFC) isn't surprised by Michael Chandler's (22-5 MMA, 1-0 UFC) quick surge to the helm of the UFC's lightweight division. Despite having fought only once in the UFC, 'Do Bronx' believes 'Iron' Mike Chandler deserves to be presented with a title shot.

Initially, Charles Oliveira anticipated a clash against former interim champion Dustin Poirier for the vacant lightweight throne. However, since 'The Diamond' was preoccupied with the Conor McGregor trilogy, the UFC brass offered the Brazilian fighter a matchup against Michael Chandler.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Oliveira gave his take on Michael Chandler getting a quick title shot. Gearing up for his 28th UFC outing, Oliveira doesn't seem envious of Chandler getting his title shot after a mere one fight on the UFC canvas.

"I thought that the fight would probably be against Dustin Poirier, but they [Poirier and McGregor] have the trilogy, so I guess [Michael Chandler] is the guy that's going to get the chance," said Charles Oliveira.

"He is a tough guy and he deserves all the respect. He is here for a reason," added Charles Oliveriia.

You can watch the full interview below:

Both Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler came in at championship weight at the official weigh-ins. The two combatants had an intense face-off during the UFC 262 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Michael Chandler's illustrious resume warrants a UFC title shot

Michael Chandler's resume boasts excellent credentials that certainly qualify him for a quick title shot. The High Ridge native was a decorated collegiate wrestler at the University of Missouri, where he earned NCAA Division-1All-American honors.

Chandler then followed in the footsteps of former teammate Tyron Woodley and entered the MMA sphere. The Sanford MMA pupil was signed by Bellator MMA, where he dominated the lightweight bracket from 2010 to 2020. Chandler raked up wins over the likes of Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson during his Bellator MMA stint.

Michael Chandler's decorated resume convinced Dana White to sign him under the UFC banner. The former three-time lightweight champion made his promotional debut at UFC 257, where he stopped Kiwi lightweight Dan Hooker with a lethal left hook. The stellar first-round finish enabled Chandler to barge into the top five of the divisional rankings.