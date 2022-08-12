"He never fought a guy like Charles" - Khamzat Chimaev's coach explains how he sees Charles Oliveira beating Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira's position as the best lightweight fighter in the UFC appears to be in danger with the dominant Islam Makhachev challenging him at UFC 280. Many believe that Makhachev will win, but Khamzat Chimaev's coach Alan Finfou strongly believes the opposite will happen.

Finfou sides with his compatriot in the much-anticipated lightweight title fight that headlines UFC 280. In an interview with Portale do Vale Tudo, he said:

“He is the guy who can submit anyone in this division. I can’t see any opponents that can surprise Charles on the ground... Makhachev, he never fought a guy like Charles. Everyone get’s too focused on Charles' ground game but forget that Charles’ striking is also very good.”

Chimaev’s coach makes two very pertinent points. Islam Makhachev has not faced an opponent like Oliveira, and 'do Bronx' has won nine fights via knockout. Makhachev, by contrast, has won only four fights via knockout. The coach went on to say:

“And Makhachev was knocked out once by Adriano Martins, a Brazilian guy from Manaus who was in the UFC, that was Makhachev’s only defeat.”

Catch the interview below (English subtitles by Brazilian MMA Fighters):

Finfou strongly believes that ‘do Bronx’ will either finish the fight by getting onto Makhachev’s back and submitting him in a “highlight” moment or via knockout.

Charles Oliveira opens up on family’s reaction to him being stripped of the lightweight title

Fight fans across the world will always remember UFC 274 for Charles Oliveira’s epic submission win over Justin Gaethje and the Brazilian being stripped of the title prior to the fight. In what was a shocking moment, ‘do Bronx’ was forced to vacate the belt for being half a pound over the lightweight championship limit.

Oliveira described the painful moment his family went through on an episode of the Podpah podcast. He described his father’s state by saying:

“Man, my dad called me desperate, crying like a child. And I was like, 'Calm down, don't worry, we'll fix this,' and such. But my dad was just crying."

Check out the complete Podpah episode below:

One might say that his father’s reaction only strengthened Oliveira’s resolve to beat Gaethje, which he did come fight night.

