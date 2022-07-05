Charles Oliveira will fight Islam Makhachev "on the streets" if the money is right 

The UFC lightweight division continues to heat up after former champion Charles Oliveira was forced to vacate the belt. After his win at UFC 274 against Justin Gaethje, there is a new potential challenge in store.

Lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has emerged as a tough match-up for Charles Oliveira. Makhachev is 22-1 in MMA, with only a single loss since joining the UFC in 2015. His probable opponent, the former lightweight champion, stated that the fight would only be made at the right price, saying:

"If it has to be Islam [Makhachev] in Abu Dhabi, all good. Just pay me as much as I want and doesn't matter if it's Abu Dhabi or even on the streets. I don't care where we're going to fight, but it has a price for that."

The Dagestani was supposed to face Beneil Dariush in February, but the latter withdrew after suffering an ankle injury. Despite the possibility of the match happening later, Dana White must be licking his lips at the possibility of an Oliveira-Makhachev blockbuster fight.

Charles Oliveira has been one of the standouts in the lightweight division, earning the most submission wins (16) and finishes (19) in UFC history. However, as he aims to reclaim his title, the rise of Makhachev could well be a huge test for the Brazilian superstar.

Makhachev believes Khabib Nurmagomedov would beat Charles Oliveira

Makhachev is a longtime friend and teammate of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The 30-year old believes that Nurmagomedov would make easy work of his next potential opponent, saying:

"This is like an easy fight for Khabib. Khabib had the most dominant grappling from top. He's going to take him down, hold him there. Very easy. I honestly think this is a very easy fight for Khabib. Stylistically, all of [Oliveira's] pressure is not going to work against Khabib, because Khabib pressures all of his opponents."

Moreover, the Brazilian is coming off of impressive wins over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Makhachev, on the other hand, has 10 straight wins in his UFC career.

With Charles Oliveira as the man to beat and Makhachev rising among the ranks, who would come out on top in this potential lightweight thriller?

