"Charles Oliveira will soon be gnawing at any other hopes you may have " - Fans mock Ali Abdelaziz for not having any more champions under his management after Kamaru Usman's loss

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will face each other at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight belt. Makhachev aims to win his first UFC title while being on the roster of the famed Dominance MMA agency headed by Ali Abdelaziz.

Following Kamaru Usman's knockout loss to Leon Edwards, Dominance MMA and Ali Abdelaziz for the first time in a long while do not have a UFC champion on their books. The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) on Twitter pointed this out in a tweet:

"Ali Abdelaziz no longer has a single UFC champion under his management. UFC278 #UFC #MMA"

Check out their tweet:

Fans reacted to the development on Twitter and targeted Abdelaziz. One fan, @ShawnIsaacs7, made sure to write off any chance Abdelaziz stood of having a champion under his management at UFC 280. He dismissed Makhachev's chances of winning the title against Oliveira:

"Charles Oliveira will soon be gnawing at any other hopes you may have had as well"

Ikle Ike @ShawnIsaacs7 @The_MMA_Media Charles Oliveira will soon be gnawing at any other hopes you may have had as well @The_MMA_Media Charles Oliveira will soon be gnawing at any other hopes you may have had as well

Some fans absolutely dug into Abdelaziz's misfortune.

S @LattigSeth



L for him



W for us 🥱 @The_MMA_Media idk if that's an L or a W.L for himW for us 🥱 @The_MMA_Media idk if that's an L or a W.L for himW for us 🥱

Others used multiple memes to troll the Dominance MMA founder.

A fraction of fans remained optimistic and backed Islam Makhachev to return Dominance MMA to glory.

ShubzzY @Shubzy123 @The_MMA_Media Islam makhachev will soon be champion and usman will rematch and beat Edwards. @The_MMA_Media Islam makhachev will soon be champion and usman will rematch and beat Edwards.

One fan snuck in a competitor, Paradigm Sports, and hailed it as the better agency.

Charles Oliveira oozes confidence ahead of lightweight clash against Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira has no intention of giving up his 11-fight win streak against his opponent with a 10-fight win streak, Islam Makhachev. 'Do Bronx' is the more experienced fighter when it comes to championship bouts and he will look to put it all to good use.

While the Brazilian is not getting ahead of himself and recognizes the threat that the Dagestani fighter poses, he also backs himself to be quick about his business on the night of UFC 280. Oliveira told Ag. Fight in an interview:

"He'll try to take me down not through my legs, but through my hips. He'll try to take me down and nullify my legs. He won't come dying to submit me, but rather to wear me out. But man, like I said, I'm not worried about what Makhachev can bring. I'm worried about what Charles can take there. You can be sure it won't go past the first round." [Translation via Brazilian MMA Legends]

While outlining a potential counter to Makhachev's style, Oliveira assured fans that he will get a result within the first round. He also acknowledged his team:

"So the team is setting up my strategy, I'll be moving forward all the time as I said. I have firepower in my hands. If you look at my latest opponents, that's what they're talking about. The firepower in my hands. And my jiu-jitsu you know very well." [Translation via Brazilian MMA Legends]

Catch Charles Oliveira's full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak