Charles Radtke issues statement on dropping homophobic slur during octagon interview at UFC 293 

Charles Radtke has issued an apology on social media for his comments during the post-fight octagon interview at UFC 293.

Radtke made his UFC debut on September 10 and went up against Mike Mathetha in a welterweight clash in the prelims of the Sydney event. The bout lasted the allotted 15 minutes and ended in a unanimous decision victory for 'Chuck Buffalo'.

But Radtke's triumphant debut was overshadowed by his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier where he used a homophobic slur.

Radtke then issued a statement apologizing for his comments and hoped to rectify his mistake in the future.

"I'd like to sincerely apologize to UFC fans across the world and to the fans here in Sydney for the remarks I made post fight today.. Those comments are not a reflection of who I am and they don't belong on a platform as great as what the UFC has provided me. My emotions were running high... It's hard to explain the way your mind works when you're locked in a cage to fight another man with your entire livelihood and dreams on the line. I plan to learn from my mistakes from both during and after the fight and I'm hoping that I can get an opportunity to correct them in the future. Chuck Buffalo loves everybody."

One thing to note in this case is that homophobic vilification is unlawful in Sydney and could possibly result in legal repercussions for Charles Radtke.