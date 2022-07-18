Charles Rosa believes former foe Yair Rodriguez has the "kryptonite" to end Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight reign

UFC featherweight Charles Rosa recently offered his take on Yair Rodriguez's prospects in a fight against Alexander Volkanovski. He asserted that Rodriguez's height and length advantage would play a vital role in undoing the challenge presented by the UFC featherweight champion.

In conversation with Sportskeeda MMA's Daniel Vreeland, Charles Rosa waxed lyrical about Rodriguez's striking and his distance management.

He asserted that the five-inch difference between Volkanovski and Rodriguez's height and the latter's flawless distance management would make it harder for 'The Great' to connect with him:

"Well, if you look at the size advantage and this, like, the length and that's a big thing. I mean, I think there's nobody in the world, whether you're a fan of UFC that wouldn't want to see that type of matchup. Like Yair is so dynamic, his striking is so long. Like, I think that's the kryptonite for somebody like Volkanovski...

[Alexander Volkanovski] a little bit of a shorter fighter. Like, I think he's, like, 5'6. You know, he's strong. Obviously, he's strong as an ox. But man, like if you can't get a hold of someone, you can't touch them, then how do you win the fight?"

Check out Charles Rosa's full interaction with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Yair Rodriguez most recently featured in a featherweight clash against the No.2 ranked featherweight in the division, Brian Ortega, at UFC Long Island. 'El Pantera' walked away with the win by way of TKO after Ortega dislocated his shoulder in the final minute of the first frame of their fight.

Although the win against Ortega was hardly picture-perfect, it could lead to greater opportunities for Rodriguez in the future.

Charles Rosa highlights gameplan for his fight against Nathaniel Wood

During the same interaction with Sportskeeda MMA's Daniel Vreeland, Charles Rosa offered fans some insight into his game plan for his upcoming fight against Nathaniel Wood.

The duo is scheduled to go toe-to-toe against each other on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall. The action will unfold at The O₂ Arena in London, England, on July 23.

Previewing the contest, Rosa admitted that he was confident the fight would end well before the sound of the final bell. He asserted that the chances of Wood walking into his hard-struck punches and getting knocked out are very high:

"He's going to walk into a hard right hand or left hand and he's going to be on the ground and whether he's able to be tough enough to survive those punches and that barrage or if he's going to have to get desperate and shoot in. Let's see how it's going to end, if it's going to be a knockout or submission. But I do feel this fight's ending inside the distance."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far