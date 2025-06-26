"Charles smiled so hard" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira respond to hilarious Ice Spice dating rumors

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira have responded to the hilarious rumor about Ice Spice allegedly dating Oliveira.

Topuria and Oliveira are set to lock horns this weekend at UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight championship. The Georgian-Spaniard is hopeful of getting his hand raised and fulfilling his dream of becoming a two-weight champion. On the other hand, at 35, the Brazilian is entering the late stages of his career, and this could be his final chance at UFC gold.

The dating rumors began when the renowned singer mentioned "The Bronx," her neighbourhood, during her 2023 MTV VMA speech, which fans playfully misinterpreted as a nod to 'Do Bronx' — Oliveira's nickname.

Internet personality Jon-Bernard Kairouz recently interviewed Oliveira and Topuria. During his interview with the Brazilian, Kairouz showed him an edit of the singer's 2023 speech. Oliveira responded by cracking a smile and light-heartedly rejected the rumors, insisting that nothing was going on between the two. He said:

"It becomes difficult if you fall for it. If you don't pay attention to it, it doesn't matter. It's pretty cool, but I got nothing. Nothing's happening." [Translated from Portuguese]

Kairouz asked Topuria if he believes the ongoing rumor could be distracting for Oliveira, and 'El Matador' responded swiftly by reminding him that the Brazilian has a wife and does not appear as someone who would get distracted. He said:

"What I know is that he has a wife, and he doesn't seem like a person who [get's distracted by rumors."

Check out Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira's comments below:

The post sparked several fan reactions. One user wrote:

"Charles smiled so hard hearing the Bronx😭."

Others commented:

"Ilia had no idea what bro was babbling about😭."

"This is the same guy that tried to hold hands with [Alexander Volkanovski]😂😂😂."

"This boutta be the dude version of Nina drama💀."

"Got Charles blushing before GTA 6."

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @mmamarcuss on X]

Charles Oliveira sends well wishes to Islam Makhachev ahead of welterweight move

Charles Oliveira was recently interview by MMA Junkie, during which the Brazilian wished luck to his former foe, Islam Makhachev, ahead of his welterweight move and stated that Makhachev might take some time to adapt to 170 pounds. He said:

"I wish [Makhachev] all the best. He may take a while to adapt to the new division, but he has been nothing but respectful to me since we are in the same division. I wish him nothing but the best of luck. All I know is [that] it's going to be a great fight [against Jack Della Maddalena]."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (19:56):

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

