The youngest UFC fighter, Raul Rosas Jr. earned his contract at the age of 17 and submitted 29-year-old Jay Perrin in his promotional debut in December 2022. 'El Nino Problema' subsequently announced his title aspirations, claiming he could beat the champ Aljamain Sterling right then.

However, Rosas Jr. was absolutely schooled by a relatively unknown Christian Rodriguez in his sophomore UFC outing last month. Detractors of the youngest UFC fighter in history had a field day reminding him of his boisterous claims.

Featherweight Chase Hooper has a similar story, going 3-3 in the UFC after being signed on as a highly touted prospect. Scheduled to take on Nick Fiore at UFC Vegas 73 on May 20, Hooper recently offered Raul Rosas Jr. some advice. The 23-year-old told James Lynch in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"If Raul Rosas come into UFC with a loss, nobody's gonna question it. But when he loses on a pay-per-view and he was talking it up a little bit. Which is again, you know, he's seventeen, you got the testosterone flowing for the first little bit, you might say some things. And UFC's proven that that's the way to get eyes on you, the way to get popular is to make some bold claims. And then if you live up to them, people are hyped on you, if you don't, the wolves the out. I just think he needs to get back to the gym and hopefully not look too much into the social media stuff."

The youngest UFC fighter Raul Rosas Jr. has trained with Aljamain Sterling

Raul Rosas Jr. and Aljamain Sterling had a few training sessions in the past with Sterling calling out 'El Nino Problema' for secretly recording the sessions. However, Sterling offered Rosas Jr. another chance to train with him after the 18-year-old's first professional loss at UFC 287.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Rosas, keep your head up kid. This game is a marathon, not a sprint. Let me know if you want to train again, without the cameras tho! #UFC287 Rosas, keep your head up kid. This game is a marathon, not a sprint. Let me know if you want to train again, without the cameras tho! #UFC287

The two have since trained together and without the cameras as 'Funk Master' requested. Speaking of the experience, Sterling recently said on his YouTube channel:

“Talking to Raul was cool. Learning lessons, man. I think he saw the message I put out on Twitter, and then from there, he reached out to me on [Instagram]. I told him to come down, like, ‘Yeah, let’s talk.’ I wasn’t sure if he was. He said he was going to come down, and I just picked his brain. Asking him who he’s training with, who he’s sparring with, who’s in his corner, who’s his MMA coach and things like that."

